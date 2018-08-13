VALPARAISO — Cayden Tefft exercised his artistic abilities along with most of the other incoming students at Memorial Elementary School here recently.
Cayden, an incoming third-grader, painted a 6-inch by 6-inch canvas tile -- abstract style.
"I like it. It's kind of relaxing and you can paint cool stuff," he said.
But, what Cayden or the other 400 or so students who took their turns painting tiles during the back-to-school night, didn't know was that once completed the individual tiles would become united into a large mural depicting the theme "Vikings with a Heart."
The project was brought to the school by Connected Pain, a social impact company from Hobart.
"It is a project to bring everyone together, to be one," said Debra Misecko, the school's principal.
More than 200 students will be transferred to Memorial this school year as the school district continues a massive renovation and construction project funded through a referendum. Memorial has been renovated and added onto, said Misecko.
"We just want them to feel like they are part of the school," Misecko said about students who are calling Memorial home for the first time.
Randson Keith, owner of Connected Paint, said he developed the process that allows 100s of youngster to come together, connect during a social situation and create a positive piece of art.
The exercise, he said, creates unity, self-worth and empathy.
Memorial's mural, which when the 444 individual tiles were placed together, created a unified mural measuring 6-feet tall by 18.5-feet wide. Once dry, it will be framed and hung on a wall in the school's cafeteria.
Braxon Cherpko is going into third grade. He painted the sun and plants on his tile.
"It's just a bunch of designs. I just like doing this," he said.
Kennedy Freemen will begin fifth grade at the school. She painted a zigzag design on her tile.
"I love to paint," she said.