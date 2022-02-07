Valparaiso school board approves resolution to put referendum on May ballots

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Community Schools board unanimously approved a resolution Monday to renew the operating referendum passed in 2015 for an additional eight years.
The referendum will now be voted on in the May 3 election.
If approved, the referendum would proceed at a lower maximum tax rate, decreasing from $0.2042 to $0.1495 per $100 of net assessed value, according to a press release from VCS.
The referendum would go toward hiring teachers and managing class sizes, managing health and safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, and funding academic programs.
In 2015, voters passed two referendums for the school district. One was for construction of the new Heavilin Elementary School and renovations elsewhere, including a new pool at Valparaiso High School. The other was to increase general fund operations about $4.4 million annually over seven years. That money has gone toward items like teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers.
The referendum for operating costs came with a seven-year expiration date, meaning it would need to be renewed this year.
A financial report presented to the board in January indicated the significance of the referendum revenue.
“This revenue represented 6.1% of the revenue in 2016, 6.5% in 2017, 6% in 2018, 6.3% in 2019 and 6.8% in 2020,” the report said.
Superintendent Jim McCall said the 2015 referendum has allowed VCS to continue high expectations, strong scores, the opportunities for IB and AP programs and many other benefits.
McCall also mentioned that Valparaiso receives limited state funding in comparison to other schools, making the referendum especially important.
Several audience members asked questions during the board meeting.
Brian Williams asked why the school board is asking the community for these funds when they should be asking the state instead.
“I think a lot of us here want to see the transparency of where every single dollar and penny is going,” Jessica Jepson said. She said a lot of parents are struggling due to the pandemic and wants to be sure that residents can access detailed financial documents.
John Sut said he does not currently support the referendum as he feels it is the wrong time to ask the community for money, especially as the district has received ESSER funds.
Sut said he is concerned about the lack of advertising regarding this referendum. He said several residents may be totally unaware of what’s going on.
He also asked how long is the district going to keep asking for money. He wanted to know if eight years from now, the district may ask again.
“We support children and schools and teachers, but I want you to be fiscally responsible with the money you already have,” Sut said.
The Valparaiso Democratic Committee said in a statement that it approves the referendum.
“The VDC fully supports this referendum as an opportunity to continue to have a strong school system, support for our teachers and ancillary staff (local jobs), and our community's school children,” the statement said.
The VDC then said that it understands that referendums may not be the best way to fund schools but that changes need to be made at the state level.
The referendum has previously seen a lack of support. In October, Porter County Parents for Freedom vowed not to support it, largely due to concerns about financial situations amid the pandemic.
Stephanie Pals spoke at a school board meeting in October and asked how it expected parents to afford it.
“Families are going to struggle even more than they are struggling now,” Pals said.
In May, the question will appear on the ballot as:
“Shall Valparaiso Community Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of managing class sizes and essential health & safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, funding academic and educationally related programs and changing the maximum operating referendum tax levy fund rate from $0.2042 to $0.1495 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in May, 2015, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 23.4% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 19.4%.”
1 of 30
020622-spt-gbk-mun_17
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton goes to the basket against Highland’s Aaliyah Keil in the fourth quarter at the Class 4A Munster Sectional semifinals on Saturday night.
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
"All these economic projects are going to create good union jobs that will deliver a livable wage for workers. Families will be able to make ends meet, and they will see a better future ahead for their communities," Democratic Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman said.
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
Jim Wieser, Lake County Democrat First Party Speaker talks with U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, at left, and Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, right Monday at Carpenters Local Union 1005 in Merrillville as they launch the Indiana Democratic Party’s “The Jobs Tour”, a statewide effort to tout how Hoosier Democrats - not Republicans - are responsible for the bright economic future for families and communities across the state.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 30
020622-spt-gbk-mun_17
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton goes to the basket against Highland’s Aaliyah Keil in the fourth quarter at the Class 4A Munster Sectional semifinals on Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
River Forest coach Colleen Cary keeps a close eye on her team.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
The Griffith Panthers pose for pictures before receiving their sectional trophy from their coach, Ken Anderson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
Griffith's Marisa Esquivel cries after being recognized for passing 1,000 career points.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship
Andrean celebrates its 66-53 win over Bishop Noll Saturday in Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship play.
John Luke, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
LaPorte's Caiya Cooper swims the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Valparaiso's Lindsey Geisler tucks during the diving finals on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Chesterton fans root for the Trojans' 200-yard individual medley relay team on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Valparaiso fans cheer on the Vikings' 200-yard freestyle relay team on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Merrillville's Ruben Padilla, top, controls Portage's Michael Ortega en route to the 132-pound title.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Merrillville's Lucas Clement celebrates after he defeated Portage's Tive Delgado for the 138-pound regional title.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Portage's Manolo Hood defeated Merrillville's Adrian Pellot in the 145-pound final.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Democratic caucus selects Griffin to fill Mrvan’s vacancy
Michael Griffin embraces his wife Christina on Saturday after he won the Lake County Democratic caucus vote in Highland.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Democratic caucus selects Griffin to fill Mrvan’s vacancy
Dan Berrones, left, and Andre Manzo of the Lake County election board prepare voting machines Saturday prior to the Lake County Democratic caucus in Highland.
Steve Euvino
Lake Central/Merrillville, Boys Basketball
Merrillville's AJ Dixon(50)as Lake Central visits Merrillville Friday in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
John Luke
020522-spt-gbk-cp_11
Merrillville coach Kelly Kretz, right. watches from reacts from the bench as the Pirates extend their lead over Chesterton at the Class 4A sectional at Crown Point on Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
2A girls basketball sectional: Andrean vs. Lake Station
Andrean's Tori Allen passes the ball out on Friday during a Class 2A sectional semifinal in Lake Station.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24 hour operations
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24-hour operations because of pandemic and staff shortages.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24 hour operations
Jaka Skrtic, a Munster Donuts regular, is assisted by Danielle Strouse.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Last hour of candidate filing
Lake County Board of Elections & Registration Director Michelle Fajman adds names to the list for upcoming the primary election.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Last hour of candidate filing
Carl Weatherspoon Jr. checks a filing list Friday at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. He will be running for Democratic precinct committeeman in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
A mail carrier is forced to use the street to make his deliveries Thursday in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
Sam Doise and his girlfriend, Melinda Aguilera, take their 1-year-old son, Eli Doise, for some fun in the snow Thursday at Festival Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
Sam Doise and his girlfriend Melinda Aguilera take their one-year-old son Eli Doise for some fun in the snow Thursday at Festival Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins The Times
020322-nws-snow_5
Reed Postma, 10, of Crown Point, shovels the sidewalk in front of his family’s home during a snowstorm Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020322-nws-snow_8
Snow covers the decorative planter at Main and Joliet streets in downtown Crown Point on Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_13
West Side’s Trinity Barnes goes past Munster’s Akaoma Odeluga to the basket in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_1
West Side’s Madison Hopkins, Exsencia Cloma and Trinity Barnes celebrate the Cougars 37-36 win over Munster during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
"All these economic projects are going to create good union jobs that will deliver a livable wage for workers. Families will be able to make ends meet, and they will see a better future ahead for their communities," Democratic Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman said.
John Luke, The Times
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
Jim Wieser, Lake County Democrat First Party Speaker talks with U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, at left, and Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, right Monday at Carpenters Local Union 1005 in Merrillville as they launch the Indiana Democratic Party’s “The Jobs Tour”, a statewide effort to tout how Hoosier Democrats - not Republicans - are responsible for the bright economic future for families and communities across the state.
The bill passed the House Jan. 26 66-37. The bill now faces the Senate, which previously killed a similar bill that required teachers to present impartial lessons, even when discussing topics like Nazism.