Valparaiso school board approves resolution to put referendum on May ballots

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Community Schools board unanimously approved a resolution Monday to renew the operating referendum passed in 2015 for an additional eight years.

The referendum will now be voted on in the May 3 election.

If approved, the referendum would proceed at a lower maximum tax rate, decreasing from $0.2042 to $0.1495 per $100 of net assessed value, according to a press release from VCS.

The referendum would go toward hiring teachers and managing class sizes, managing health and safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, and funding academic programs.

In 2015, voters passed two referendums for the school district. One was for construction of the new Heavilin Elementary School and renovations elsewhere, including a new pool at Valparaiso High School. The other was to increase general fund operations about $4.4 million annually over seven years. That money has gone toward items like teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers.

The referendum for operating costs came with a seven-year expiration date, meaning it would need to be renewed this year.

A financial report presented to the board in January indicated the significance of the referendum revenue.

“This revenue represented 6.1% of the revenue in 2016, 6.5% in 2017, 6% in 2018, 6.3% in 2019 and 6.8% in 2020,” the report said.

Superintendent Jim McCall said the 2015 referendum has allowed VCS to continue high expectations, strong scores, the opportunities for IB and AP programs and many other benefits.

McCall also mentioned that Valparaiso receives limited state funding in comparison to other schools, making the referendum especially important.

Several audience members asked questions during the board meeting.

Brian Williams asked why the school board is asking the community for these funds when they should be asking the state instead.

“I think a lot of us here want to see the transparency of where every single dollar and penny is going,” Jessica Jepson said. She said a lot of parents are struggling due to the pandemic and wants to be sure that residents can access detailed financial documents.

John Sut said he does not currently support the referendum as he feels it is the wrong time to ask the community for money, especially as the district has received ESSER funds.

Sut said he is concerned about the lack of advertising regarding this referendum. He said several residents may be totally unaware of what’s going on.

He also asked how long is the district going to keep asking for money. He wanted to know if eight years from now, the district may ask again.

“We support children and schools and teachers, but I want you to be fiscally responsible with the money you already have,” Sut said.

The Valparaiso Democratic Committee said in a statement that it approves the referendum.

“The VDC fully supports this referendum as an opportunity to continue to have a strong school system, support for our teachers and ancillary staff (local jobs), and our community's school children,” the statement said.

The VDC then said that it understands that referendums may not be the best way to fund schools but that changes need to be made at the state level.

The referendum has previously seen a lack of support. In October, Porter County Parents for Freedom vowed not to support it, largely due to concerns about financial situations amid the pandemic.

Stephanie Pals spoke at a school board meeting in October and asked how it expected parents to afford it.

“Families are going to struggle even more than they are struggling now,” Pals said.

In May, the question will appear on the ballot as:

“Shall Valparaiso Community Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of managing class sizes and essential health & safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, funding academic and educationally related programs and changing the maximum operating referendum tax levy fund rate from $0.2042 to $0.1495 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in May, 2015, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 23.4% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 19.4%.”

