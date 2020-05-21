Valparaiso school board hires superintendent search firm, sets high school graduation plans

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Community School board intends to hire its next superintendent by the end of the year.
The board has hired consultant Michael Adamson of the Indiana School Boards Association and will look to hire a new superintendent by Jan. 1, 2021, board president Rob Behrend said in a Thursday evening virtual board meeting.
Behrend said the school board will post the superintendent opening in several places, including with the Indiana School Boards Association, the National School Boards Association, the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, the National Association of School Superintendents, and the Indiana Department of Education, among other places.
"The board will be seeking community input regarding the characteristics of the next superintendent," Behrend said. "We will let you know when and what the process will be for community input."
The Crown Point Community School Corp., looking to fill its own vacancy this summer, has also recently contracted with Michael Adamson in its superintendent search.
The Valparaiso school board is seeking its next school leader after superintendent Julie Lauck submitted her resignation to the board in May.
Lauck had been with Valparaiso Community Schools for six years prior to her unexpected departure. Her letter of resignation, dated May 3, was brief and did not give a reason for leaving the district other than stating "this resignation is of no force and effect."
The Valparaiso school board agreed in a settlement to pay Lauck an additional year of her $170,725 base salary and other benefits. Lauck's employment with Valparaiso Community Schools will end June 1.
Departing Valparaiso superintendent will get $170K payment on June 1, plus more for unused personal, vacation days
The board has since named longtime Northwest Indiana school leader Mike Berta its interim superintendent.
Berta said Tuesday night he has created a committee to evaluate fall school reopening following the governor's executive orders and health guidance. His forecast presented for the school board outlined possibilities ranging from traditional education, a virtual hybrid and possible staggered reentry.
"The challenge this year is obvious, we don’t know what next year is going to look like," Berta said.
Valparaiso Assistant Superintendent Jim McCall also gave an update Thursday night detailing graduation celebrations for seniors this spring amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
By appointment, students will be allowed to back into Valparaiso High School next week to exchange educational materials, pick up their cap and gown, and take an individualized walk across a stage the school will set up for students in the high school gymnasium.
The district has also planned a graduation parade in coordination with the city and Valparaiso police and fire departments.
On May 31, students will be invited to proceed through town in cars with their families.
Five "booms" will sound from four locations across the city in a 20 boom salute honoring the Class of 2020, and a video commencement will be shared with families complete with a combination of live and recorded students speeches and music.
The district is still considering plans to put on a traditional, outdoor commencement ceremony in July. More details will be shared with families next week, McCall said.
"We're able to turn something that could've been a negative into really being positive and make that milestone memory for our kids," McCall said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!