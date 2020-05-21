Valparaiso school board hires superintendent search firm, sets high school graduation plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Community School board intends to hire its next superintendent by the end of the year.

The board has hired consultant Michael Adamson of the Indiana School Boards Association and will look to hire a new superintendent by Jan. 1, 2021, board president Rob Behrend said in a Thursday evening virtual board meeting.

Behrend said the school board will post the superintendent opening in several places, including with the Indiana School Boards Association, the National School Boards Association, the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents, the National Association of School Superintendents, and the Indiana Department of Education, among other places.

"The board will be seeking community input regarding the characteristics of the next superintendent," Behrend said. "We will let you know when and what the process will be for community input."

The Crown Point Community School Corp., looking to fill its own vacancy this summer, has also recently contracted with Michael Adamson in its superintendent search.

The Valparaiso school board is seeking its next school leader after superintendent Julie Lauck submitted her resignation to the board in May.