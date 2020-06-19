Valparaiso school board outlines steps for superintendent search, seeks public input

"We feel its very important that the public watches this meeting," Behrend said. "We want the public to feel that their concerns were addressed and that the board is doing everything that it can to have the public share their input in helping us make the right decision for the next superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools."

Behrend said he expects Adamson will share superintendent applications with the board on July 16, allowing the board about a week and a half to review applications before beginning its first round of candidate interviews on July 28.

The board will conduct a second round of interviews with its top two to four candidates between Aug. 1 and Aug. 21, at which point candidates will be invited to visit Valparaiso Community Schools and meet with district administration, Behrend said.

The board president said it is the district's "sincere hope" to name its next superintendent by late September.

"I want to emphasize from when this meeting is over until July 3, the public, the parents, community members and anyone that wants to put in their effort to help us find the right candidate for the superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools, we want to hear you," Behrend said. "Please, please, put your input in the virtual mailbox. This is your opportunity to help us out."