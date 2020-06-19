Valparaiso school board outlines steps for superintendent search, seeks public input

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools could have its next superintendent by the end of September.
In a virtual meeting Thursday night, School Board President Rob Behrend outlined a superintendent search timeline in the Valparaiso school district seeking to interview and name its next leader this fall.
The position has been posted online with the Indiana School Boards Association after the district's former superintendent, Julie Lauck, unexpectedly resigned in May.
Applications will be accepted by ISBA's Michael Adamson through July 15.
The Valparaiso Community School Board has created a 12-member advisory committee to assist in the search.
The committee — comprising three principals, three parents, a teachers representatives and other city and business leaders — will meet with the board in a special meeting on July 13 in the district's administration building to discuss community input.
The meeting will be livestreamed to promote social distancing, Behrend said.
Prior to the special board meeting, district leadership will collect input through a virtual mailbox available on the Valparaiso Community Schools website through July 3.
Mailbox responses will be shared with the advisory committee before the July 13 special board meeting where the committee and board members will develop questions for superintendent candidate interviews.
"We feel its very important that the public watches this meeting," Behrend said. "We want the public to feel that their concerns were addressed and that the board is doing everything that it can to have the public share their input in helping us make the right decision for the next superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools."
Behrend said he expects Adamson will share superintendent applications with the board on July 16, allowing the board about a week and a half to review applications before beginning its first round of candidate interviews on July 28.
The board will conduct a second round of interviews with its top two to four candidates between Aug. 1 and Aug. 21, at which point candidates will be invited to visit Valparaiso Community Schools and meet with district administration, Behrend said.
The board president said it is the district's "sincere hope" to name its next superintendent by late September.
"I want to emphasize from when this meeting is over until July 3, the public, the parents, community members and anyone that wants to put in their effort to help us find the right candidate for the superintendent of Valparaiso Community Schools, we want to hear you," Behrend said. "Please, please, put your input in the virtual mailbox. This is your opportunity to help us out."
The district's virtual mailbox is available online at valpo.k12.in.us.
