Valparaiso school officials notified of positive COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — School officials have been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 at Valparaiso High School.

Valparaiso Community Schools Interim Superintendent Michael Berta notified families and staff of the case in an email Tuesday.

In working with the Porter County Health Department, school officials shared, they believe no direct contact, defined in the email as closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, occurred among students or staff.

No further details were shared about the cases "due to privacy laws, including HIPPA and FERPA," the email states.

Valparaiso students and staff returned to school for in-person instruction Aug. 12. Families were given a remote learning option if they preferred not to send their student back to school.

"Please be reminded that the protocols outlined in the VCS Return to Learn plan are critical to the continuation of in-person learning," Berta wrote in the Tuesday letter. "Each person in our community can do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently."