Valparaiso school officials notified of positive COVID-19 case

VALPARAISO — School officials have been notified of a positive case of COVID-19 at Valparaiso High School.
Valparaiso Community Schools Interim Superintendent Michael Berta notified families and staff of the case in an email Tuesday.
In working with the Porter County Health Department, school officials shared, they believe no direct contact, defined in the email as closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes, occurred among students or staff.
No further details were shared about the cases "due to privacy laws, including HIPPA and FERPA," the email states.
Valparaiso students and staff returned to school for in-person instruction Aug. 12. Families were given a remote learning option if they preferred not to send their student back to school.
"Please be reminded that the protocols outlined in the VCS Return to Learn plan are critical to the continuation of in-person learning," Berta wrote in the Tuesday letter. "Each person in our community can do their part by performing daily health screenings, wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance, and washing/sanitizing their hands frequently."
Other cases have been confirmed in connection to Northwest Indiana schools this week as the first district to reopen for in-person learning welcomed student back last week.
School officials notified families this week that a Hebron elementary student tested positive. A small number of students have been quarantined in the M.S.D. of Boone Township.
In the School City of East Chicago, all McKinley Elementary School staff were asked to work from home until Aug. 24 after two teachers leading instruction from their classroom during the district's virtual reopening this week reported testing positive for the virus.
Andrean High School officials were made aware of a student case last Friday — two days after their school reopened in person — and have since quarantined a small number of students.
"The Porter County Health Department has been an outstanding partner throughout this entire process," Berta wrote. "It is our intent to keep you informed as we continue to learn how to live in this COVID-19 environment."
