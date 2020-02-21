Valparaiso school officials oust activist from board meeting; community reacts

A VCS spokeswoman did not respond to multiple requests for comment Friday regarding Thursday's meeting.

State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, familiar with Pupillo’s past activism at the Indiana Statehouse and before the Valparaiso City Council, expressed concern for the treatment of the school board, calling Pupillo's previous advocacy destructive.

"His ongoing attacks don't help encourage constructive community input, because then the board begins building firewalls to prevent abusive behavior, and then you lose out on the ability to hear others," Soliday said. "They're looking for a right path, and in a lot of ways they're plowing new ground, and if you have no room for error, you're not going to take any risks."

The district shared plans at its Thursday meeting for the continuance of the dual language program through a new model that will be piloted over three school years.

A number of parents on both sides of the debate expressed a desire to come together as a community and focus on the good in Valparaiso schools. Multiple board members and administrators have addressed the district's past handling of communication, pledging to improve outreach moving forward.