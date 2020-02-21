Valparaiso school officials oust activist from board meeting; community reacts

VALPARAISO — Tensions rose Thursday evening after Valparaiso Community Schools board members kicked out a community member advocating for transparency in the board's monthly meeting.
Christopher Pupillo — a longtime Valparaiso resident and self-professed education advocate — was quickly asked to leave Thursday night after drawing attention to what he called “misleading comments” made by VCS administration regarding Parkview Elementary’s former principal.
The district announced the principal’s resignation in December in the same letter shared with parents informing them the school’s popular Dual Language Immersion program would be discontinued at the end of this school year.
“Ultimately, the decision was made to discontinue the program by VCS administrators and the former Parkview principal,” a district spokeswoman wrote in an email to The Times on Dec. 11.
The former principal, Anne Wodetzki, later disputed this claim, telling The Times, “I have never been in support of ending the program. I have always wanted the program to continue and I fought hard for the program to continue.”
'Not afraid to stand up'
Two officers approached Pupillo on Thursday night as he asked the board if it was “the core VCS values to mislead the public” in statements about the former principal.
“Chris, you’ve overstepped your bounds,” board president Robert Behrend said, cutting Pupillo off.
“I’ve not overstepped no bounds, I’m asking a valid question,” Pupillo retorted, turning to a full audience. “Parents, this is how they treat you.”
“Everybody else has been respectful. We’re not going to have that at a School Board meeting,” Behrend said as the officers escorted Pupillo from the public speaking lectern. “I asked you not to attack personnel. Please leave.”
Several other parents and community members spoke on the dual language program without being asked to leave.
One eighth grader, approaching the board with her mother after Pupillo’s appearance, was told she could not speak on changes in the district's middle school foreign language offerings.
“We will not be having children speak at the meeting,” Behrend said, before moving on to the next speaker.
Pupillo has frequently weighed in on Valparaiso administration over the years.
The 30-year Valparaiso resident is the father of three students who have graduated from the Valparaiso school system, and he advocated frequently when the district considered elementary school consolidation in 2008.
A guest commentary by Pupillo, published in Wednesday’s edition of The Times, criticized VCS leadership and called on the school board to “publicly rebuke (Superintendent Julie) Lauck and other administrators for their role in creating this scandal.”
Pupillo said he believes this commentary, published just a day before the board meeting, put pressure on the board to silence his opinions Thursday night.
Pupillo has spoken up at multiple board meetings since the Valparaiso district announced changes to come in its dual language offerings.
He said he feels the board specifically singled him out Thursday night because of his repeated challenges of board governance.
"They know I'm not afraid to stand up and speak to power and say what needs to be said," Pupillo told The Times. "My voice is just often the loudest and I suppose that makes me a target."
'We're going to move forward'
At last month’s board meeting, Pupillo rose to shouts when the board attempted to prevent an elementary student from speaking in support of the dual language program.
"That's stunning — these are the primary stakeholders of our school," Pupillo said, calling board efforts to shut down student speech "appalling" and "shameful."
After protest from multiple parents in the January meeting, Behrend opened the floor to multiple Parkview students who addressed the board in both English and Spanish. The board did not allow students to speak in its December meeting, held just days after VCS administration informed Parkview families the program would be ending.
A VCS spokeswoman did not respond to multiple requests for comment Friday regarding Thursday's meeting.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, familiar with Pupillo’s past activism at the Indiana Statehouse and before the Valparaiso City Council, expressed concern for the treatment of the school board, calling Pupillo's previous advocacy destructive.
"His ongoing attacks don't help encourage constructive community input, because then the board begins building firewalls to prevent abusive behavior, and then you lose out on the ability to hear others," Soliday said. "They're looking for a right path, and in a lot of ways they're plowing new ground, and if you have no room for error, you're not going to take any risks."
The district shared plans at its Thursday meeting for the continuance of the dual language program through a new model that will be piloted over three school years.
A number of parents on both sides of the debate expressed a desire to come together as a community and focus on the good in Valparaiso schools. Multiple board members and administrators have addressed the district's past handling of communication, pledging to improve outreach moving forward.
"We realize the last two or three month have been rough on parents, everybody included," Behrend said. "Everyone put a lot of time into this and I think this is going to make our community and school system stronger. To me this is good civic engagement and we're going to move forward."
