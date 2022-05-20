Valparaiso schools hopes to work with PCES to address challenges

Valparaiso Community Schools is looking to work together with Porter County Education Services to help address challenges within the organization, Superintendent Jim McCall said at Thursday’s school board meeting.

“I have worked through and seen these issues develop and you will find no bigger advocate for special education than me,” McCall said.

McCall said it is critical to get special education right. He hopes the good parts of PCES can be kept, while improving the services overall.

“I believe in the proximity that PCES allows and the power of partnerships. I believe there will be profound and dramatic improvements before the fall of ‘24 within the current interlocal agreement by working together as an interlocal,” McCall said.

This follows news that Duneland School Corp. is looking to decentralize special education and is possibly looking at leaving the interlocal if necessary.

During a presentation given at the board meeting, McCall said the district received an evaluation from consultant Tamra Kay Ummel, who also provided the same service for Duneland School Corp.

Approximately 16% of VCS students receive special education services and 84% of special education students are educated with their general education peers at least 80% of the day. All but 4% of students with disabilities are served within Valparaiso schools.

According to McCall, they are academically performing similarly to their peers.

There are 41 special education teachers and 27 paraprofessionals. Of the special education staff, 25% are on emergency permits.

PCES also uses a special education learning facility located in Valparaiso. It is home to 33 Valparaiso students who may have severe disabilities, autism or intensive behavioral needs. In addition, 55 students attend developmental preschool.

During the evaluation, several stakeholders were surveyed, including staff and parents of special education students.

Some strengths identified included the perceived positive impact on students and Valparaiso’s reputation. However, special education staff also perceived that PCES did not provide enough communication and guidance and cited high caseloads within special education.

Other successes identified were the dedicated personnel and variety of services. Challenges identified included staffing, salary discrepancies and a lack of support from PCES.

There are several advantages of being with PCES, including sharing of specialized services and equipment, shared costs and the special education learning facility, or SELF, as an option, McCall said during the presentation. Some disadvantages included pay inequities, ownership and lack of a feeling of belonging among staff, as well as accountability and lack of consistency in assignments.

The recommendations following the evaluation were to build on the district’s strengths, determine an operational model that best fits the district, use effective best practices to guide implementation and make sure to support all stakeholders in any change process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.