There are few feats of educational instruction more daring than feasting on a Mexican cricket. Yet foreign delicacies are all part of the lesson plan in Barb Snyder’s sixth grade classroom at Union Township Middle School in Valparaiso.
Each student chooses a country to feature for Snyder’s holidays-around-the-world project. According to Snyder, most students choose their family nationalities, and many students’ parents and grandparents, as well as local high school foreign exchange students, have come in to tell the class about their cultures which include Bahamian, Polish, Serbian, Macedonian, Greek, Italian, Indian, and Mexican.
Projects include Google slide presentations with fun facts about featured cultures, but the tasty highlight is the two-day food festival in which students bring in a cultural dish.
“We’ve had such amazing food over the years," Snyder says. "You’d be surprised at the different types of food, and the kids love trying the different choices. We’ve had pierogi, poutine, baklava, flan, macaroons, spanakopita, goulash, and pastilla. I even ate crickets from Mexico. You name it, it’s probably been brought in. So many of these are things I’ve never had and they’re interesting to try.”
She adds that they’re careful to work around food allergies and that students are encouraged to bring in store-bought items as well.
History comes alive in Snyder’s medieval units, in which students research a topic related to the Middle Ages. Students have researched famous and religious people from that time period, particularly popes and bishops, and topics such as castles, armor, and knighthood. Students truly get into character for their mini presentations when they dress in character. “We make helmets and hennas that the kids can keep and wear around school.”
Snyder uses chess, too, through a class chess tournament in which she relates the pieces to the medieval era. Medieval unit projects vary from one year to the next and have included science experiments and games.
Dedicated teachers such as Snyder are priceless, but resources from the state and community involvement are needed to support them and their students, Snyder says. "If the state improves education, teacher pay, retains quality teachers, supports career ladders, and makes education its top priority, we would all be a lot better off in the long run.”
Snyder has taught for more than 30 years and serves as her school’s Social Studies academic team coach. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and her master’s degree from Indiana University. She’s been married to her husband, John, who’s also a teacher and coach, with whom she has three children, Adrian, Shelby, and Cole.