Valparaiso STEM students embrace return to hands-on learning

VALPARAISO — In Heidi Krouse’s principles of biomedical science class, students take turns holding, identifying and labeling significant features of a beige sheep’s heart.
Working in teams, students point out the aorta, then the brachiocephalic trunk and the carotid arteries, designed to carry blood to the brain.
It’s the type of learning best taught in person.
Several weeks back, Valparaiso High School STEM classes are picking up with hands-on experiments, labs and projects where they left off after the coronavirus pandemic cut in-person learning short last spring.
“The labs that they do are labs I did in college,” Krouse said. “The hands-on part is the best part.”
Valparaiso Community Schools returned to in-person classes at the start of the new school year on Aug. 12.
The district gave families the option to continue with remote learning this year and tweaked its five-day-a-week synchronous learning plan to allow teachers greater prep time for their dual in-person and remote instructional role through e-learning Wednesdays.
A majority of students in Krouse’s last period biomedical science class attended class in person Tuesday afternoon. Four students are full-time remote learners and a couple more tuned in virtually from home quarantine, an increasingly more common trend as schools take precautions to prevent interschool transmission of COVID-19.
Valparaiso Community Schools — like others across the Region — has identified several cases of COVID-19 among staff and students after returning in-person, yet transmission between students is infrequent.
In a letter to families late last week, Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall said that although the district has seen more than 20 reported cases of COVID-19 across the district, none has resulted in in-school transmission.
More than 200 individuals in the district have been asked to quarantine for 14 days as a preventative measure.
Krouse said she’s seen students respond to the two-week shifts to remote learning in different ways. Some have developed study styles and excel with remote learning. For others, hands-on experiences make a difference.
“That’s the hardest part,” Krouse said. “There are kids that definitely have to be in class … I have one student, when he sees it, he just gets it.”
Krouse has developed a rhythm for teaching her two sets of students: livestreaming in-class instruction for students to follow along from home and turning to those remote learners for close-up demonstrations while in-person student pairs might break off to complete individual tasks or assignments.
Krouse invites her remote learning students to visit her classroom in person and participate in hands-on activities on Wednesdays while a majority of students are out of the building for the district’s weekly e-learning day.
It’s not uncommon to see students drop by school on those e-learning Wednesdays. Engineering and technology teacher Tarik El-Naggar opens his class to any student who wants to come in and work on projects, which could range from robotics design to scale architectural models.
Valparaiso’s STEM classes, like aerospace engineering, robotics, civil engineering and architecture or robotics, are built around in-person experiences — so much so that some remote learning students have chosen to come to school in person for El-Naggar’s classes only.
El-Naggar said only three of his approximately 120 students are full-time remote learning students.
VHS’ 14,000 square feet of in-school STEM space provides students with access to multiple labs, classrooms and college-level equipment, including three 3-D printers, computer-aided design software, a robotics arena and a virtual reality lab.
“Project-based learning, you can’t do from home,” El-Naggar said.
The high school is taking precautions to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic. School visitation is limited, and the high school’s virtual reality lab is temporarily closed to limit sharing of Valparaiso’s four VR headsets. All students are required to wear face coverings, and student compliance is high, even during class time.
Students tried to make the best of an unpredictable situation this spring, downloading free student versions of design software from home, but ultimately students and educators in Valparaiso’s STEM program agree — they’re glad to be back.
