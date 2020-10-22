Valparaiso STEM students embrace return to hands-on learning

Valparaiso Community Schools — like others across the Region — has identified several cases of COVID-19 among staff and students after returning in-person, yet transmission between students is infrequent.

In a letter to families late last week, Valparaiso Superintendent Jim McCall said that although the district has seen more than 20 reported cases of COVID-19 across the district, none has resulted in in-school transmission.

More than 200 individuals in the district have been asked to quarantine for 14 days as a preventative measure.

Krouse said she’s seen students respond to the two-week shifts to remote learning in different ways. Some have developed study styles and excel with remote learning. For others, hands-on experiences make a difference.

“That’s the hardest part,” Krouse said. “There are kids that definitely have to be in class … I have one student, when he sees it, he just gets it.”

Krouse has developed a rhythm for teaching her two sets of students: livestreaming in-class instruction for students to follow along from home and turning to those remote learners for close-up demonstrations while in-person student pairs might break off to complete individual tasks or assignments.