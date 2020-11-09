Valparaiso University alters in-person events after increase in COVID-19 reports

Final exams are expected to proceed as planned. VU is currently operating in a condensed fall semester during the pandemic. Students are expected to take final exams and complete their semester before Thanksgiving.

Valparaiso University staff did not provide responses Monday to questions submitted by The Times.

At the time of Irwin-Knott's letter, VU was reporting 24 active cases on campus and 251 members of the university in isolation or quarantine.

Irwin-Knott said 80% of students in isolation or quarantine, as of Nov. 4, were off campus. She added that seven staff members have tested positive and 10 reported that they are in quarantine.

All Valparaiso faculty and staff live off campus, while about 47% of student live off campus, according to the university.