Valparaiso University alters in-person events after increase in COVID-19 reports

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is asking for students' continued adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols as positive coronavirus reports increase in the community.
Valparaiso officials reported a new record high number of confirmed cases on campus Monday, with more than two dozen new cases confirmed over the weekend.
The university is reporting 34 cases active on campus Monday with 103 total cases reported since Aug. 20.
In a letter to students, faculty and staff last week, VU Interim President-Elect Colette Irwin-Knott announced a series of steps to help mitigate the virus' spread.
The university will no longer have in-person commencement ceremonies this November and in-person athletic activities were temporarily suspended, according to the Nov. 4 letter.
"Our continued success for this semester and next is contingent on all of us," Irwin-Knott wrote. "As we near the end of the semester, please remember the Valpo Vow and our mutual commitment to hold ourselves to a higher standard to keep Valpo’s campus safe and healthy."
Irwin-Knott said that the university will pursue virtual opportunities to celebrate graduates in December and that athletics suspensions would be reevaluated on Nov. 6.
Final exams are expected to proceed as planned. VU is currently operating in a condensed fall semester during the pandemic. Students are expected to take final exams and complete their semester before Thanksgiving.
Valparaiso University staff did not provide responses Monday to questions submitted by The Times.
At the time of Irwin-Knott's letter, VU was reporting 24 active cases on campus and 251 members of the university in isolation or quarantine.
Irwin-Knott said 80% of students in isolation or quarantine, as of Nov. 4, were off campus. She added that seven staff members have tested positive and 10 reported that they are in quarantine.
All Valparaiso faculty and staff live off campus, while about 47% of student live off campus, according to the university.
"While the current trend of positive cases has largely come from off campus, we need to remain steadfast in our commitment to following COVID-19 protocols on campus" Irwin-Knott said. "Continue to wear your face coverings, wash your hands, and avoid large gatherings. Keep potential exposures limited by staying on campus instead of traveling home and don’t bring outside guests onto campus. If you are sick or are awaiting COVID-19 test results, stay home until you can visit a health care provider or receive your test results."
More information on Valparaiso University's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available at valpo.edu/looking-forward.
