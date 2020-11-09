Valparaiso University alters in-person events after increase in COVID-19 reports

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is asking for students' continued adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols as positive coronavirus reports increase in the community.

Valparaiso officials reported a new record high number of confirmed cases on campus Monday, with more than two dozen new cases confirmed over the weekend.

The university is reporting 34 cases active on campus Monday with 103 total cases reported since Aug. 20.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff last week, VU Interim President-Elect Colette Irwin-Knott announced a series of steps to help mitigate the virus' spread.

The university will no longer have in-person commencement ceremonies this November and in-person athletic activities were temporarily suspended, according to the Nov. 4 letter.

"Our continued success for this semester and next is contingent on all of us," Irwin-Knott wrote. "As we near the end of the semester, please remember the Valpo Vow and our mutual commitment to hold ourselves to a higher standard to keep Valpo’s campus safe and healthy."

Irwin-Knott said that the university will pursue virtual opportunities to celebrate graduates in December and that athletics suspensions would be reevaluated on Nov. 6.