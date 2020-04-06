You are the owner of this article.
Valparaiso University, Ivy Tech postpone commencements in coronavirus response
Valparaiso University, Ivy Tech postpone commencements in coronavirus response

Valparaiso University 2019 Winter Commencement

Students listen during Valparaiso's 2019 Winter Commencement on Dec. 15, 2019.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

VALPARAISO — After teasing last month to a likely delay, Valparaiso University President Mark Heckler announced over the weekend VU will postpone its annual commencement ceremony.

Heckler first introduced the idea in a March video statement, saying "at this time, given how rapidly this situation has been evolving, we cannot be sure commencement week activities can be held as scheduled this May."

The VU president sealed this decision in writing, addressing the Class of 2020 in an April 5 letter.

"While we all would prefer a May commencement, our commitment to hosting a safe and healthy ceremony is more important," Heckler's letter reads. "At this time, we have decided to postpone commencement until this commitment can be honored."

VU to extend remote learning through end of spring semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

The university will still put on a commencement ceremony honoring the spring class of 2020, Heckler said. More details will be shared on the scheduling of this event will be shared with students at a later date.

Heckler also shared letters Sunday night with Valparaiso University graduate students and law students postponing their commencement ceremonies as well.

The postponements adds VU to the growing list of Indiana schools delaying or altogether canceling commencement ceremonies for the spring class of 2020 in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

By late March, nearly every Indiana college and university had made a decision to alter their traditional commencement plans in some way.

Ball State University canceled commencement. Where do other Indiana schools stand?

Since then, Ivy Tech Community College and the University of Notre Dame have shared changes in graduation celebrations.

Ivy Tech will delay its commencement ceremonies until "large events are no longer prohibited," according to the college's website. Individual Ivy Tech locations are working with vendors to determine alternative commencement dates.

Notre Dame will have its May 17 commencement online rather than at Notre Dame Stadium, according to the university's website. An on-campus celebration is scheduled for spring 2021.

Valparaiso President Mark Heckler's full letters to students are available on the university's coronavirus website at valpo.edu/coronavirus.

