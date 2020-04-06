Valparaiso University, Ivy Tech postpone commencements in coronavirus response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — After teasing last month to a likely delay, Valparaiso University President Mark Heckler announced over the weekend VU will postpone its annual commencement ceremony.

Heckler first introduced the idea in a March video statement, saying "at this time, given how rapidly this situation has been evolving, we cannot be sure commencement week activities can be held as scheduled this May."

The VU president sealed this decision in writing, addressing the Class of 2020 in an April 5 letter.

"While we all would prefer a May commencement, our commitment to hosting a safe and healthy ceremony is more important," Heckler's letter reads. "At this time, we have decided to postpone commencement until this commitment can be honored."

The university will still put on a commencement ceremony honoring the spring class of 2020, Heckler said. More details will be shared on the scheduling of this event will be shared with students at a later date.

Heckler also shared letters Sunday night with Valparaiso University graduate students and law students postponing their commencement ceremonies as well.