Valparaiso University library lands grant to diversify book collection

VALPARAISO — The Christopher Center Library at Valparaiso University got a grant to diversify its book collection.

Indianapolis-based Indiana Humanities, a statewide nonprofit that seeks to bring the humanities to Hoosiers' daily lives, awarded the collegiate library an Advancing Racial Equity Collections Development Grant of $1,000.

Assistant Professor of Library Science Rachael Muszkiewicz is leading the effort to make the library's collection more diverse and inclusive.

“I never go into this kind of thing expecting to receive anything, so this has made me very excited,” Muszkiewicz said. “It’s something we want to do a lot more of in libraries, and it’s something our students are really energized about.”

The grant allows libraries to buy works from a list of 400 books, films and other materials on the topic of racial equality, in which interest has grown in recent years.

Muszkiewicz estimates that about 60 to 65 books will be purchased and ready for students by the end of the fall semester. The Christopher Center Library plans to buy adult, nonfiction books published within the last three years.

“We want the books to be up-to-date and nonfiction, because that’s what our students use for research projects,” Muszkiewicz said.

The Christopher Center Library holds more than 150,000 volumes and plans to continue to add the works of more traditionally underrepresented authors.