VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has named Julie E. DeGraw of Bluffton University in Ohio as its next vice president for student affairs.
DeGraw brings more than 30 years of higher education experience, according to a VU news release, most recently serving as Bluffton University's vice president of student life and dean of students. She will begin with VU on Aug. 26, just after the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 20.
As vice president for student affairs, DeGraw will oversee offices and programs for VU's Career Center, Residential Life, Fraternity and Sorority Life, and Harre Union and Student Activities. VU's Office of Multicultural Programs, Student Counseling Services, First-Year Students, Orientation, Commuter Programs, Dean of Students and Student Health Center will also fall under DeGraw's purview, according to the news release.
"Julie DeGraw brings deep experience, genuine passion and high energy to an already accomplished team of professionals in Valpo's Student Affairs program," VU President Mark Heckler said in the news release. "We look forward to an exciting, high-quality experience for our students under her leadership."
DeGraw earned a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan, a Master of Arts from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to the release.
Along with her role as vice president of student life and dean of students at Bluffton University, DeGraw served as the university's Title IX and ADA coordinator. Prior to joining Bluffton, DeGraw worked in executive roles at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California; and at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, according to the release.
"I am honored to be invited to join the Valparaiso University team and am excited to work together toward providing a quality holistic educational experience for students," DeGraw said in the release. "I especially look forward to collaborating with and leading the talented student development staff and continuing to build on the history of a strong co-curricular and curricular program that serves the mission of the institution."