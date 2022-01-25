Valparaiso University offers buyouts to longtime faculty, staff

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is offering faculty and staff “early retirement incentives,” commonly known as buyouts, in a continuing effort to reduce spending in light of declining enrollment.

Faculty and staff are eligible for the plan if they are 55 or older and have been working at the university for 20 years as of June 30, or if they are 62 or older and have been working at the university for 10 years as of June 30.

“The Valpo program has been devised for employees who have provided many years of service to the university and are approaching an age where they may wish to retire, but needed this type of financial incentive to make it possible,” the university said in an emailed statement.

A university spokesperson said approximately 15% of Valparaiso University employees are eligible. There is no unique number of employees accepting the program that is needed for budget planning, the spokesperson said.

Tenured faculty will receive two-year base salary payouts, and all other eligible employees will receive one-year base salary payouts.

“In the next few years, we must address structural budget deficits that are mostly due to past enrollment declines,” the letter to faculty and staff states.

The university said it needs to cut costs and wants to do voluntary separations instead of layoffs and program discontinuances. President Jose Padilla consulted with the Board of Directors regarding the voluntary separations.

The letter states the offer will not be made again during Padilla’s presidency. He became president of the university at the end of 2020.

“We believe the ERIP honors the dignity and service of our eligible faculty and staff,” the letter continues. “It will also help strengthen the financial foundation of the university.”

The university said in its statement to The Times that the buyouts, which it called "commonplace offerings in higher education," will provide financial flexibility that will lead to "programmatic benefit for students," as well as long-term financial benefits.

The university has seen an enrollment decline in recent years. The fall 2021 headcount showed 2,939 enrolled students, while the fall 2020 headcount showed 3,136 enrolled students.

"We are aware of the ongoing shift in the high school population and want to continue to adapt in order to thrive," the university spokesperson said, adding that the university is developing initiatives to help meet the needs of future students, and that "the voluntary retirement program will make additional resources available for funding these future initiatives."

This is not the first time the university has taken action to reduce personnel expenses recently. In fall 2020, the university announced several programs would be ending, including the secondary education major, theater major and minor, Chinese minor, French major and Greek and Roman studies major and minor.

That summer, the university’s faculty senate passed a resolution aiming to give faculty members greater say in budget decisions. One of the greatest concerns cited was lack of communication between the Board of Directors and faculty.

