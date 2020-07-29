Valparaiso University outlines interim president timeline as Heckler prepares to step down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University has announced an interim president-elect to take over as current President Mark Heckler transitions away from his role as VU's top administrator.

Colette Irwin-Knott, a Valparaiso University graduate and Board of Directors member, will become interim president-elect effective Sept. 1, the university announced Wednesday.

Heckler, who announced in August 2019 he would be stepping down from the role of president after more than a decade of leadership, will transition responsibilities to Irwin-Knott throughout the month of September, after which Heckler will assume a president emeritus role.

As president emeritus, Heckler will stay active in fundraising efforts like the university's Forever Valpo: The Campaign for Our Future initiative.

Irwin-Knott will become interim president after Heckler takes on the role president emeritus, according to an email to Valparaiso University alumni.

The incoming interim president-elect graduated from Valparaiso University with a bachelor of science degree in 1981 and has served as a member of the university's Board of Directors since 2009.