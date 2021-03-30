 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso University professor lands INDOT grant to research traffic signal detection systems
urgent

Valparaiso University professor lands INDOT grant to research traffic signal detection systems

{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso University professor lands INDOT grant to research traffic signal detection systems

The chapel at Valparaiso University is shown.

 File, The Times

A Valparaiso University professor landed an Indiana Department of Transportation to research traffic signal detection systems for the state.

Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering Jay Grossman secured $31,645 to test new radar and camera systems for the state of Indiana.

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

“Professor Grossman’s opportunity to work with the Indiana Department of Transportation reinforces Valparaiso University’s commitment to supporting faculty in scholarship and research,” said Doug Tougaw, interim dean of the College of Engineering.

He's tasked with finding out if new technologies work better than those already in place. He previously assessed two camera systems and a magnetic detection system to see if they met state standards.

“I’m always excited to start a new project and am grateful for the support of Valpo’s College of Engineering to provide the necessary space and resources,” Grossman said. “I’m glad that INDOT reached out; this project is a perfect fit for Valpo based on its scale and applicability.”

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

The grant will enable Grossman to bring on two undergraduate research assistants to help out at Valpo’s College of Engineering, which is ranked No. 13 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

“My own research does help when I’m teaching because I can show the students in real time what our textbook means,” Grossman said. “In an introduction to transportation engineering course, we talk about how to program signals to use detection. Upperclass students then use videos and data from the systems I’ve researched.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts