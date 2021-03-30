Valparaiso University professor lands INDOT grant to research traffic signal detection systems

A Valparaiso University professor landed an Indiana Department of Transportation to research traffic signal detection systems for the state.

Assistant Professor of Civil Engineering Jay Grossman secured $31,645 to test new radar and camera systems for the state of Indiana.

“Professor Grossman’s opportunity to work with the Indiana Department of Transportation reinforces Valparaiso University’s commitment to supporting faculty in scholarship and research,” said Doug Tougaw, interim dean of the College of Engineering.

He's tasked with finding out if new technologies work better than those already in place. He previously assessed two camera systems and a magnetic detection system to see if they met state standards.

“I’m always excited to start a new project and am grateful for the support of Valpo’s College of Engineering to provide the necessary space and resources,” Grossman said. “I’m glad that INDOT reached out; this project is a perfect fit for Valpo based on its scale and applicability.”

The grant will enable Grossman to bring on two undergraduate research assistants to help out at Valpo’s College of Engineering, which is ranked No. 13 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.