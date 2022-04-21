Valparaiso University's College of Business takes strides to increase diversity, inclusion

VALPARAISO — The College of Business at Valparaiso University is taking strides to advance diversity, equity and inclusion, with initiatives including a new Society of Women in Business student chapter, student scholarships and leadership group meetings.

The college has traditionally been male-dominated and mainly white. In fall 2020, the college was 74.6% white and 60.9% male. However, despite not having the most diverse student population, the majority of faculty are people of color.

The college does include diversity in its guiding principles, emphasizing a desire to share a range of ideas and perspectives and hope to include all voices.

“We foster a climate that is open and welcoming to people with diverse backgrounds, ideas, and perspectives,” the college’s website said.

Niclas Erhardt, dean of the College of Business, said the college is working on addressing the climate and providing more space for students of color and women in the field. One major step the college has taken is launching a DEI-specific scholarship for fall 2022.

Erhardt said the scholarship allows students to express what DEI means to them and will grow as years go on.

The college also tries to be mindful when recruiting faculty, ensuring that they have the best candidates but also maintaining a diverse group of people.

“A diverse workforce is good for business,” Erhardt said, emphasizing how it allows for new ideas. Erhardt, himself is not from the United States but Europe. He said the college has faculty from six of the seven continents.

Another ongoing initiative is the Society of Women in Business student chapter. Allison Platcha, a sophomore at Valparaiso University majoring in business management and digital media communications, was one of the co-founders of the chapter.

“We had not really seen this kind of program available,” she said. Platcha and a friend brought the idea to the dean, and it became an official student organization at the beginning of 2022.

Although the group has just started, there are already approximately 20 people committed to it.

So far, the group has held a Women in Business Panel over Zoom and a study workshop.

Platcha said she has seen this type of group in different fields, like engineering, also dominated by men.

“Having this in the business school is so necessary. Having people around you that you can share challenges with, pool resources with is so necessary to go into a male-dominated field and be confident,” Platcha said.

The school also launched a leadership group last year that focuses on DEI, led by Anton Lewis, associate professor of accounting, whose research includes critical race theory in accounting.

Lewis said he is new to the role beginning this semester but has already started planning ways to encourage inclusivity in the college. So far, the committee has done a coffee morning event, where anybody in the college could come chat with professors about diversity issues.

In the 2022-23 year, he wants to create a better DEI space, and particularly increase the number of LGBTQ students. The committee also wants to retain minority students and look at enrollment.

“The reality is that the DEI space is difficult. To have a chance of working, we must work together. It will take time,” Lewis said.

