Valpo community members speak out on trans discrimination lawsuit

VALPARAISO — Although the Valparaiso School Board’s agenda was short Thursday night, the meeting was dominated by residents bringing up their concerns about the lawsuit filed against Valparaiso Community Schools by the ACLU of Indiana concerning the rights of a transgender student at Valparaiso High School.

According to court records, Jasper Wisecarver is an 18-year-old man and senior at VHS who is receiving hormone replacement therapy and other treatment to alleviate his gender dysphoria.

Wisecarver has asked to use men’s restrooms and locker rooms at VHS, but Valparaiso Community Schools employees have denied his request and threatened him with discipline if he uses the facilities. School district policy requires students to use the bathroom of the sex they were assigned at birth.

Wisecarver does not feel comfortable using the women's restroom, and as an alternative, he was told he could use the single-occupancy restroom in the school nurse’s office, according to the lawsuit. But Wisecarver said it is far from many of his classes, and he has acquired numerous tardies. It is also not available during extracurricular activities.

He has also been prohibited from using the men’s locker room and was warned that his use would result in disciplinary action that could impact his likelihood of earning admission to college.

Simon Schelling, who chairs LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County, said the organization stands in solidarity with Wisecarver.

“Not only is VCS not doing right by Jasper in their unwillingness to ensure his rights, they are sending the wrong message to LGBTQ+ students, students of color and other underrepresented groups in our community,” Schelling said.

He said that the district should reevaluate its policies on bathroom use and that the School Board should institute mandatory diversity and inclusion training for all faculty and staff.

Debora Porter, president and founding member of PFLAG Valparaiso, an organization in support of the LGBTQ+ community, said there is an ongoing exodus of young adults in the Region due to the intolerance they see.

“We, the members of PFLAG, ask that you, as the representatives of our schools, stand on the side of doing right by all of your students,” Porter said. “Acknowledge that all of your students must feel safe at school and implement change."

Adam Gibson, a parent with students at Valparaiso schools, asked the board what it means that a student felt so alienated at their school that they had to reach out to an outside organization for support.

“Who’s their advocate within the schools?” Gibson asked.

Dawn Miller spoke in defense of Valparaiso Community Schools’ actions toward Wisecarver. She said she wanted to touch on the “LGBYQ” issue and apologized if she was not saying it correctly.

“We should not change the things going on right now. I reject the position,” Miller said. She brought up the idea that trans students can be predatory. This claim has been repeatedly denied by advocates for trans individuals.

Following public comment, Superintendent Jim McCall addressed the issue regarding trans students. He said that while the board does not address comments on individual students, staff and litigation, Valparaiso strives to provide the most supportive and inclusive learning environment for all its students.

McCall said that current practices are now aligned to the most recent case law on the matter and that school officials will continue to look at the topic.

Allies Against Racism also presented a petition signed by more than 500 community members concerning desired actions from Valparaiso Community Schools in confronting discrimination.

The petition asks Valparaiso to implement a restorative practices/justice process to deal with racial and other discrimination, provide implicit bias training, hire people of color and conduct a thorough and critical examination of curriculum.

Kat Peters, a member of Allies Against Racism, said the group wants more transparency of what the school is doing regarding these matters. The petition emphasizes that the Valparaiso community is getting more diverse.

Stephanie Pals said one of her daughters is African American. She said her daughter has only had one incident, and it was handled without input from the school.

“I have my problems with Valparaiso Community Schools, but racism is not one of them,” Pals said.

McCall said that he appreciates the petition and that several of the desires are already being worked on. He said he has provided several updates on the subject.

At the end of the meeting, board member Erika Watkins emphasized how it is important for adults to understand the subjects they discuss.

“We as adults need to be educated as well. When we call on a group, we want to be clear to say ‘LGBTQ’ community, we want to be able to say ‘black’ and be comfortable with it, because I am very proud of being a black woman,” Watkins said.

She said she knows the community quite well and knows what is happening in Valparaiso. She understands that everybody is different.

“There are some points that we will not ever all agree on, and that’s OK, but I think what’s respectful is to listen to one another, hear each other out and have some sincere conversation about what those could be, and until people are ready to do that, we will always be at odds with one another,” Watkins said.

Following her comments, several in the audience applauded.

