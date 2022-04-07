Valpo elementary school raises nearly $8K for Lurie Children's Hospital

VALPARAISO — Thomas Jefferson Elementary School raised nearly $8,000 in its dance marathon event in partnership with Valparaiso University Dance Marathon on Wednesday.

Students fundraised a total of $7,931.83, with two classes raising more than $1,000 each. The event followed Valparaiso University’s annual dance marathon April 2, where more than $72,000 was raised.

The funds go toward Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago. Dance Marathon works with a miracle network, meaning schools across the country work with children’s hospitals to help fundraise.

Riley Hospital for Children is another hospital in the miracle network, but Valparaiso works with Lurie due to its proximity.

During the event, students were invited to come dance with Valparaiso University students in sessions. Kindergarten and first grade began at noon, followed by second and third grade, and then fourth and fifth.

Students learned a "morale dance." A morale dance is typically a long, nearly 10-minute dance that incorporates a lot of different songs. Students did a minute of the dance and then were able to do activities and games, including a rock, paper, scissors tournament, relay race and others.

Owen Misiunas, a senior at Valparaiso University and director of Valparaiso Dance Marathon, said it was great how excited students were. He said they were really into it.

Carrie Whittier, advisor for Dance Marathon, said sometimes students and teachers may be hesitant, but they should not be, because it is not about skill.

“Bad dancing saves lives,” Whittier said, emphasizing how any skill level helps fundraise for the children’s hospitals.

Following the sessions, a parent of a child who frequently has used Lurie Children’s Hospital expressed her gratitude.

Jill Ramion’s daughter has undergone approximately 30 surgeries in her lifetime, with many occurring from her birth year to six months old. Her daughter was born with abnormalities, including two esophagi, a stomach that was not connected to her intestines, and multiple spleens.

Her daughter is unable to eat food and has to get nutrients through a tube in her stomach. Ramion said, however, her daughter does not act like anything is different. She gives her hope and strength, she said.

“Every single one of you, you can go through so much and persevere. I look up to kids, in general,” she said.

Ramion said it is important to remember that her daughter is not different from others, she is just unique. She emphasized how important it is to be kind to people who are going through things like this or have a different lifestyle than what you may be used to.

Ramion said she went through some financial trouble through the pandemic, as her husband lost her job. She said through the fundraising for Lurie, she has been able to be helped with the medical bills she has faced.

“Every single person in this room has taken time to donate and show their love and support,” Ramion said, saying she had tears of joy from the amount of support she received.

