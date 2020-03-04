Valpo jazz professor to stay on another year following student petition

“We appreciate Professor Brown’s willingness to take this position and help in this important transition,” Maugans told students in the February email.

In his time with Valparaiso University, Brown has directed the university’s jazz ensemble, percussion ensemble and jazz combos and teaches courses in percussion, music industry and general studies music, according to the VU website.

Brown has been a driving force in the university’s popular Valparaiso University Jazz Festival, inviting a collection of industry-renowned professional performers and local high school bands to showcase their talents each spring.

Brown did not respond to requests for comment.

The music department plans to spend the next school year searching for a replacement to lead the jazz ensemble and Jazz Fest, Maugans said in an email to The Times on Tuesday. The university will likely post the adjunct professor position early in the fall semester, Maugans said. The position is slated to begin in August 2021.

“I have mixed emotions,” Mileusnich said. “I am happy that (Brown) was able to receive those benefits which he wouldn’t have had otherwise.”