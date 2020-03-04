You are the owner of this article.
Valpo jazz professor to stay on another year following student petition
Valpo jazz professor to stay on another year following student petition

VALPARAISO — Jazz professor Jeffrey Brown will spend one more year with Valparaiso University before taking an early retirement.

His last year comes as the music department plans to undergo strategic planning and seek an adjunct professor to assume Brown's responsibilities after his position was eliminated "due to current budget pressures," VU music department chair Stacy Maugans said. 

A VU student first drew attention to the outgoing professor’s position in a Change.org petition this winter dubbed "Save VU Jazz" after learning Brown’s position would be eliminated as early as the end of this school year.

On Feb. 7, about two weeks after VU freshman Steven Mileusnich’s petition appeared in local media, the university’s music department chair shared in an email with Valparaiso jazz ensemble and combo members that Brown had accepted an early retirement package and would stay on with VU through the next academic year to assist in transitioning his responsibilities to an appointed adjunct professor.

“We appreciate Professor Brown’s willingness to take this position and help in this important transition,” Maugans told students in the February email.

In his time with Valparaiso University, Brown has directed the university’s jazz ensemble, percussion ensemble and jazz combos and teaches courses in percussion, music industry and general studies music, according to the VU website.

Brown has been a driving force in the university’s popular Valparaiso University Jazz Festival, inviting a collection of industry-renowned professional performers and local high school bands to showcase their talents each spring. 

The music department plans to spend the next school year searching for a replacement to lead the jazz ensemble and Jazz Fest, Maugans said in an email to The Times on Tuesday. The university will likely post the adjunct professor position early in the fall semester, Maugans said. The position is slated to begin in August 2021.

“I have mixed emotions,” Mileusnich said. “I am happy that (Brown) was able to receive those benefits which he wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

However, the freshman "Save VU Jazz" author said Brown’s anticipated absence from the music department leaves uncertainty about what’s to come after next school year for the jazz program, including Jazz Fest.

Mileusnich said he now plans to shift the focus of his Change.org campaign, which has seen more than 2,100 signatures as of Tuesday, to focus on the overall preservation of the jazz program.

“From what I’ve been able to gather, the university still has financial issues,” Mileusnich said. “I’m trying to be proactive about it with this revised version of the petition.”

Less than a month from its 35th annual Jazz Fest, VU is moving ahead as planned with this year’s program, which will feature notable acts like the Dirty Dozen Brass Band of New Orleans and the Sueños Latin-Jazz Quintet of Chicago.

The Valparaiso University Jazz Ensemble, directed by Brown, is scheduled to perform on April 2 as part of the festival, according to a VU news release.

This spring's Jazz Fest runs from March 30 to April 3. Ticket and performance information is available on VU’s website at valpo.edu/union/offices-and-resources/tickets.

