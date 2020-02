Valpo receives first-of-its-kind $15 million gift for student scholarships

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University announced this week it has accepted a landmark $15 million donation dedicated to student scholarship.

The commitment is the largest gift the university has received specifically for student scholarships in its 161-year history, according to a VU news release.

"The donors have requested to remain anonymous at this time," VU President Mark Heckler said in the release. "Both my wife and I have been blessed by coming to know them over the years and learning about the things that are important to them — helping others, treating people with respect and embracing civility across our differences."

The $15 million deferred commitment will be used to establish an endowed fund, according to the university.

VU plans to annually select a distinguished student cohort to receive the scholarships. These students will be assigned a dedicated university faculty member to serve as an adviser throughout their VU education.

The university has not yet determined an application process for the scholarship cohort, according to the news release.