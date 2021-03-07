Valpo schools launches kindergarten preregistration

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools has opened kindergarten preregistration for the 2021-22 academic year.

This year, families can fill out the information online.

In order to be eligible for the fall kindergarten class, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, and live within the district's boundaries, which can be viewed online at www.valpo.k12.in.us.

Preregistration can be completed online at www.valpo.k12.in.us until April 2, the district said in a news release.

To access the registration, families should visit www.valpo.k12.in.us, select the "Parents/Students" tab and select "Kindergarten preregistration." Families will then select the link for their school and submit their information.

Kindergarten roundup for the upcoming school year will take place in person on April 7, April 8, April 9 and April 14.

Families will receive a link via email to sign up for a roundup assessment time after completing preregistration.

In August, families will complete registration.