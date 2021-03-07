 Skip to main content
Valpo schools launches kindergarten preregistration
Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Valparaiso.

 Bob Kasarda, The Times

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso Community Schools has opened kindergarten preregistration for the 2021-22 academic year.

This year, families can fill out the information online.

In order to be eligible for the fall kindergarten class, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, and live within the district's boundaries, which can be viewed online at www.valpo.k12.in.us.

Preregistration can be completed online at www.valpo.k12.in.us until April 2, the district said in a news release.

To access the registration, families should visit www.valpo.k12.in.us, select the "Parents/Students" tab and select "Kindergarten preregistration." Families will then select the link for their school and submit their information.

Kindergarten roundup for the upcoming school year will take place in person on April 7, April 8, April 9 and April 14.

Families will receive a link via email to sign up for a roundup assessment time after completing preregistration.

In August, families will complete registration.

At the time of fall registration, families will need:

  • A copy of the child’s official birth certificate.
  • A copy of the child’s current immunization record.
  • All health requirement forms, which are available on the district's website at www.valpo.k12.in.us/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1220839&type=d&pREC_ID=1455757
  • Three documents to prove residency, including a driver's license or state identification card; a utility bill; a dead; a rental agreement; a contract; a mortgage statement; Porter County tax bill; or vehicle registration. 
  • A copy of custody documents or divorce decrees.

For more information, visit www.valpo.k12.in.us

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

