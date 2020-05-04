Valpo schools superintendent resigns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Community Schools board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Julie Lauck in a virtual meeting Monday afternoon.

In a nearly 4-minute-long special board meeting conducted via Zoom videoconferencing, the Valparaiso school board voted unanimously to accept the school leader's letter resignation effective Monday.

The board also voted unanimously to approve a settlement and release agreement, the details of which were not discussed in the meeting.

Board members did not say why or when the superintendent submitted her resignation, but read a brief, one-sentence statement.

"We wish Dr. Lauck well in her future endeavors and thank her for her years of service to Valparaiso Community Schools," Board President Rob Behrend said.

"The Board will begin its search process for a new superintendent," The Valparaiso school board said in a statement to The Times. "As the process unfolds, we will keep you updated."

The board did not specify details on the naming of an interim school leader. Its members meet next in regular session on May 21. Behrend said this meeting will mostly likely also be conducted via livestream.