Valpo schools superintendent resigns
Valpo schools superintendent resigns

Central Elementary School, Valpraiso

Nina Erler teaches fifth-grade students math at Central Elementary School in Valparaiso in 2015.

 John Luke, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Community Schools board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Julie Lauck in a virtual meeting Monday afternoon.

In a nearly 4-minute-long special board meeting conducted via Zoom videoconferencing, the Valparaiso school board voted unanimously to accept the school leader's letter resignation effective Monday.

The board also voted unanimously to approve a settlement and release agreement, the details of which were not discussed in the meeting.

Julie Lauck

Valparaiso Community Schools

*Resigned effective May 4,2020, read more here.

Salary: $168,000

Schools in district: 11

Total students: 6,278

Total full-time educators: 387

Source: Valparaiso Community Schools superintendent contract, Indiana Department of Education

Board members did not say why or when the superintendent submitted her resignation, but read a brief, one-sentence statement.

"We wish Dr. Lauck well in her future endeavors and thank her for her years of service to Valparaiso Community Schools," Board President Rob Behrend said.

"The Board will begin its search process for a new superintendent," The Valparaiso school board said in a statement to The Times. "As the process unfolds, we will keep you updated."

The board did not specify details on the naming of an interim school leader. Its members meet next in regular session on May 21. Behrend said this meeting will mostly likely also be conducted via livestream.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.

