Valpo schools to continue contested Parkview dual language program next school year, parents fear future still uncertain

Now, VCS officials have communicated to parents that the district intends to "remain status quo for the 2020-2021 school year in order to allow our team adequate time to engage in professional development and plan our future pilot model."

The short email from new Parkview Principal Calli Dado did not expand upon a review of the program communicated to parents in January, or the future of DLI offerings beyond next school year. A spokeswoman for Valparaiso Community School did not return The Times' requests Tuesday for comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parents have been invited to a Feb. 18 information session at the Parkview Elementary cafeteria for updates on the program. The 5-6 p.m. session will be led by Dado and other VCS administrators, including Superintendent Julie Lauck, according to the district's email to parents.

Parkview parents expressed mixed reactions to the news coming Monday afternoon.

Ambica Macalka, who has a kindergartner in the Parkview DLI program, said she cried when she received the school's email.