Valpo schools to continue dual language studies in three-year Parkview pilot

"I'm really thankful you guys took back the decision and will keep DLI in place next year," Parkview parent Ambica Macalka told the board Thursday. "Please know we are not up here for fun. There is nothing fun about standing here. This is so important that we will do hard things and face our fears in order to communicate that to you."

In the weeks since Valparaiso administrators first announced plans to re-evaluate the program, Parkview staff has examined program data and consulted with experts from Valparaiso University, Purdue University and the Indiana Department of Education, Hadley said.

Valparaiso administration also conducted a Parkview teacher survey to determine future evolution of the program.

A new, proposed structure communicated by VCS administrators will look to retain the program's "50/50" model, in which students receive 50% instruction in English and the other 50% in Spanish.

However, the new model will look to bring Valparaiso English Learner students into the program, which previously served predominantly English-dominant learners. Classes in this model would be made up of half English Learner students and half English-dominant students in a shift Lauck characterized as a new "district intervention strategy."