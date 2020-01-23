Valpo student launches 'Save VU Jazz' campaign amid music department budget cuts

Mileusnich said outside of a couple casual conversations with VU music department faculty, there have been no official communications from the university to music students about the future of the program.

He said music students, seeing recent cuts to other programs like men’s tennis and soccer, have been left to wonder if jazz is next.

Valparaiso University spokeswoman Nicole Niemi said the university has no plans to cut or change course offerings in the jazz program this school year, and has no plans to cut the jazz ensemble course next year. She said VU anticipates no changes to this and next spring's Jazz Fest.

Nieimi said Brown is one of 12 current employees of the Valparaiso University music department, but declined to answer specific questions about teaching staff.

Stacy Maugans, chair of VU's music department, said in an email to The Times that, though the department has experienced budget cuts, it intends to continue supporting jazz at the university.

"We are in a time of transition, which presents both challenges and opportunities as we plan for the future," Maugans said. "The question is not whether or not we will support jazz at Valpo; rather, the question we are seeking to address is how best to support jazz at Valpo."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.