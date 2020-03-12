Valpo to enact month of online classes, suspend travel in coronavirus response

VALPARAISO — Students at Valparaiso University will return from spring break to online classes.
The university announced Thursday it would be taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, by delivering classes remotely from March 16 to April 12.
In-person classes are scheduled to resume on April 13, according to a university statement.
VU is just the latest in a growing list of universities in Indiana and around the country modifying operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Ball State, Indiana University, Purdue University and the University of Notre Dame have all announced this week varying degrees of operational changes and online learning alternatives.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 12 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state, as of Thursday morning. None of those cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana or at a university or college campus.
VU is also following some universities in suspending study abroad programs.
Valparaiso University students were recalled from study abroad programs on March 10 and all university-sponsored international travel and non-essential domestic air travel is being halted, according to the university statement.
On-campus gatherings are being limited to no more than 100 people to avoid the collection of large crowns. Campus athletic events will continue within the 100-person gathering limit.
All athletics requiring domestic air travel have been canceled.
More information about the university's response to the virus is available at valpo.edu/coronavirus.