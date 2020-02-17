Valpo to offer new mechatronics minor

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University's College of Engineering will offer a new minor in mechatronics beginning in fall 2020.

The mechatronics minor will combine multiple branches of engineering in an effort to promote interdisciplinary learning, according to a VU news release.

"We are committed to providing cutting-edge academic programs that prepare graduates for meaningful lives in a world that needs them, VU Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Mark Biermann said in the release. "This new minor in mechatronics builds on the College of Engineering's foundation of excellence that cultivates student success with innovative and integrated teaching and learning."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the program, VU students will study the relationship between mechanical and electrical engineering through hands-on experiences teaching fundamentals of robotics and automation.

The mechatronics minor can be achieved in as few as 9 to 12 credits added to major coursework, according to the university. The minor can be paired with a second minor in mechanical engineering or electrical and computer engineering by adding one extra course from the respective programs.