Cheryl Pruitt

CHICAGO — A Chicago school once overseen by ex-Gary Community School Corp. Superintendent Cheryl Pruitt will close at the end of the school year.

The Chicago Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday night to revoke the charter of Chicago Virtual Charter School when the 2019-20 school year ends.

Pruitt served as chief executive officer of the school until this June when she was placed on leave pending an internal investigation of school management and finance.

Chicago Virtual Charter School is a K-12 blended online and in-person instruction charter school in Chicago’s West Loop falling under Chicago Public Schools’ purview. Students attend four days of class from home or at a local of their choosing and one day of class onsite at the CVCS West Loop location.

The school serves 563 students this year and saw a loss of 160 students from last school year — the largest single year decline in the district, said Hal Woods, executive director of CPS’ Office of Innovation & Incubation.

The board vote comes following district recommendations detailing concerns about school management and academic performance, scoring among the lowest of Chicago schools this year.

Parents spoke in public comment Wednesday night about their preference for the online virtual program which allowed an alternative education structure for students who struggle in a traditional classroom environment.

Parents will be notified of the board’s decision by the end of the week, Woods said in a presentation to the board Wednesday night.

Families will be given opportunities to apply for traditional brick-and-mortar schools within the CPS system as well as resources for connecting with the State of Illinois to learn more about homeschooling.

The board also voted to close CPS’ Frazier Preparatory Academy Charter School in the Wednesday night meeting.

"We are not here today looking at a piece of paper thinking about this for the first time," board member Elizabeth Todd-Breland said. "We've been in conversations for a number of months really about these policies. ... Staff from Chicago Public Schools did comprehensive visits and wrote up extensive reports about the teaching and learning that was happening in your school buildings."

Daniel Anello, CEO of the nonprofit Kids First Chicago, released a statement in support of the board’s action.

“Chicago Public Schools put the interests of students first with their recent decision to close two consistently underperforming charter schools,” Anello said. “Closing any school is a difficult decision. Kids First Chicago stands ready to support families impacted by these closings in identifying high-quality options for their children to minimize academic disruption and ensure they have access to the best possible education.”

Pruitt faces felony theft and official misconduct charges in Lake County for suspected theft from the cash-strapped Gary Community School Corp. as it neared state takeover. A bench trial to hear Pruitt's case is scheduled to begin Jan. 13.

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and is an IU-Bloomington grad.