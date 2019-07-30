GARY — Volunteers came together last week to help give the Gary Community School Corp.'s Beveridge Elementary School a fresh look ahead of the start of the school year.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt employees and Purdue University Northwest student teachers volunteered their time to help paint, clean and plant flowers at the Gary elementary as the district leads back-to-school orientations this week for students and their families.
"We are improving the interior and exterior of Beveridge Elementary School because we know, and research shows, that students will perform better when they have a pleasant learning environment," Gary schools' Director of Facilities Diane Schweitzer said in a district news release.
Volunteers have extended their service beyond building beautification. A cohort of PNW student teachers will have their own classroom this fall at Beveridge Elementary. And, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a textbook and curriculum provider for Gary schools, has donated more than $1 million to the district, according to the news release, and plans to help launch a pilot reading program for kindergartners.
"(Houghten Mifflin Harcourt) has been the best partner," Gary schools' Deputy Superintendent Nakia Douglas said in the release. "They didn't just sell us textbooks, but came to the table asking what we needed."
Linda Rugg, who joins Beveridge as principal this year, was also on site to lend a hand.
"I'm looking forward to a great school year," Rugg said. "We have wonderful things on the horizon, and we're looking for great learning to take place."