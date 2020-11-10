 Skip to main content
VU to end semester virtually following spike in COVID-19 cases
Valparaiso University
VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is moving the remainder of its fall semester course instruction online as reported COVID-19 cases spike throughout the Midwest.

VU Interim President-Elect Colette Irwin-Knott announced the change in a message to students, faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon.

All classes will move to virtual instruction effective 9 p.m. Wednesday, the interim president-elect said.

Valparaiso University returned to in-person instruction this fall in a condensed semester with students expected to complete classes and take final exams before Thanksgiving Break.

The university is now giving students the option to leave campus this week, if they so choose.

Students can request to take final exams in person and dining services and residence halls will remain open for those who choose to stay on campus.

University residence halls will close, as scheduled, at 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Iwin-Knott said. Academic spaces, such as the university's Christopher Center, will remain open until the end of the business day Nov. 24.

The announcement comes as Valparaiso reports a spike in cases on its own campus.

More than two dozen new cases were reported to the university over the weekend.

The university is reporting 30 active cases Tuesday with 222 individuals in isolation or quarantine.

VU has seen 106 total cases of COVID-19 reported since Aug. 20 and, of those cases, 76 are considered recovered.

The university is limiting the size of in-person gatherings for those who choose to remain on campus to no more than 20 people.

Valparaiso announced last week that it was no longer planning to conduct in-person commencement ceremonies this fall and that the university would pursue alternate virtual opportunities to celebrate graduates in December.

"While we all hoped to finish the semester fully in person, we are committed to your health and safety, as well as that of our local community," Irwin-Knott wrote. "Thank you for your perseverance during this unusual and challenging semester."

More information about Valparaiso University's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at valpo.edu/looking-forward.

