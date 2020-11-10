VU to end semester virtually following spike in COVID-19 cases

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is moving the remainder of its fall semester course instruction online as reported COVID-19 cases spike throughout the Midwest.

VU Interim President-Elect Colette Irwin-Knott announced the change in a message to students, faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon.

All classes will move to virtual instruction effective 9 p.m. Wednesday, the interim president-elect said.

Valparaiso University returned to in-person instruction this fall in a condensed semester with students expected to complete classes and take final exams before Thanksgiving Break.

The university is now giving students the option to leave campus this week, if they so choose.

Students can request to take final exams in person and dining services and residence halls will remain open for those who choose to stay on campus.

University residence halls will close, as scheduled, at 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Iwin-Knott said. Academic spaces, such as the university's Christopher Center, will remain open until the end of the business day Nov. 24.

The announcement comes as Valparaiso reports a spike in cases on its own campus.