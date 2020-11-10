VU to end semester virtually following spike in COVID-19 cases

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is moving the remainder of its fall semester course instruction online as reported COVID-19 cases spike throughout the Midwest.
VU Interim President-Elect Colette Irwin-Knott announced the change in a message to students, faculty and staff Tuesday afternoon.
All classes will move to virtual instruction effective 9 p.m. Wednesday, the interim president-elect said.
Valparaiso University returned to in-person instruction this fall in a condensed semester with students expected to complete classes and take final exams before Thanksgiving Break.
The university is now giving students the option to leave campus this week, if they so choose.
Students can request to take final exams in person and dining services and residence halls will remain open for those who choose to stay on campus.
University residence halls will close, as scheduled, at 9 a.m. Nov. 25, Iwin-Knott said. Academic spaces, such as the university's Christopher Center, will remain open until the end of the business day Nov. 24.
The announcement comes as Valparaiso reports a spike in cases on its own campus.
More than two dozen new cases were reported to the university over the weekend.
The university is reporting 30 active cases Tuesday with 222 individuals in isolation or quarantine.
VU has seen 106 total cases of COVID-19 reported since Aug. 20 and, of those cases, 76 are considered recovered.
The university is limiting the size of in-person gatherings for those who choose to remain on campus to no more than 20 people.
Valparaiso announced last week that it was no longer planning to conduct in-person commencement ceremonies this fall and that the university would pursue alternate virtual opportunities to celebrate graduates in December.
"While we all hoped to finish the semester fully in person, we are committed to your health and safety, as well as that of our local community," Irwin-Knott wrote. "Thank you for your perseverance during this unusual and challenging semester."
More information about Valparaiso University's response to the coronavirus pandemic is available online at valpo.edu/looking-forward.
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW students return to campus
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
PNW Bioscience building
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_09
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_03
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_04
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_01
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_11
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_06
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_10
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_08
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_07
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_05
09XX20-nws-backtoschool_02
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.