VU to extend remote learning through end of spring semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is extending its virtual learning period through the end of the spring semester amid growing concern for the national spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following new directives issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday, the university will issue all remaining spring instruction, including final exams, online.

"As the coronavirus global pandemic continues to evolve rapidly with nearly 60 positive cases in the state of Indiana, we have taken unprecedented steps to ensure the health and well-being of the Valparaiso University community," President Mark Heckler said in a letter to the VU community.

The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 554 individual tests and 79 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Friday morning. No positive cases have been reported in Porter County, according to the ISDH.

VU announced plans last week to deliver classes online through April 12 after students returned from their February 29 to March 15 spring break.

Valpo students living on campus are now expected to receive more information on residential housing later in the day Friday, according to Heckler's letter.