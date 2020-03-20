VU to extend remote learning through end of spring semester amid COVID-19 pandemic

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is extending its virtual learning period through the end of the spring semester amid growing concern for the national spread of the novel coronavirus.
Following new directives issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday, the university will issue all remaining spring instruction, including final exams, online.
"As the coronavirus global pandemic continues to evolve rapidly with nearly 60 positive cases in the state of Indiana, we have taken unprecedented steps to ensure the health and well-being of the Valparaiso University community," President Mark Heckler said in a letter to the VU community.
The Indiana State Department of Health has reported 554 individual tests and 79 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state as of Friday morning. No positive cases have been reported in Porter County, according to the ISDH.
VU announced plans last week to deliver classes online through April 12 after students returned from their February 29 to March 15 spring break.
Valpo students living on campus are now expected to receive more information on residential housing later in the day Friday, according to Heckler's letter.
Any student who wishes to remain in residence halls is now being asked to complete a spring campus housing request form by 5 p.m. March 23. Any students not registered are expected to move out and will lose card access to campus housing buildings, according to the VU website.
Sixty-percent of Valpo students live on campus, according to the university.
Other details on academic resources and commencement ceremonies will be outlined "in the coming days," according to Heckler's letter.
Valparaiso University joins a growing list of Indiana colleges and universities canceling in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.
Indiana University and Purdue University both announced earlier this week the extension of online learning through the end of the spring semester. Ivy Tech Community College announced Thursday it would close all buildings statewide "until further notice" beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.
"I realize this decision presents challenges for everyone and may be difficult news for you to receive," Heckler said. "This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is necessary in order to fulfill Valpo's educational mission, keep our campus community safe and healthy, and reduce the spread of COVID-19 to more vulnerable populations."
More information on VU's response to the coronavirus is available online at valpo.edu/coronavirus.