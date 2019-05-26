VALPARAISO — A new sport is coming to Valparaiso University.
This fall, Valpo Recreational Sports will house the university's first Eports program for competitive video game play.
The program will be offered in partnership with the National Association of Collegiate Esports,a nonprofit organization that organizes collegiate-level Esports programs and scholarship opportunities nationwide.
"Gaming has become an established part of the lives of many of our students, and we are excited to give them a formal way to make it part of their Valpo experience," Valparaiso Director of Athletics Mark LaBarbera said in a news release.
Esports is gaining traction across the county and internationally. In just three years, NACE has expanded its membership from seven college and university members to serve more than 130 colleges and university programs and more than 3,000 student-athletes nationally.
The Valpo team will compete in the 5-on-5 player game, "League of Legends" — one of the most popular games in the Esports community.
"While we are eager to put together a team that can win matches, this provides the opportunity to create a new sense of community on campus from the beginning," VU Associate Director Of Recreational Sports Tristan Leonhard said in the news release. "Esports will allow for students to continue to succeed and build character in various activities outside of the classroom."