Calling all aspiring teachers.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is seeking applications for its Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship.
The scholarship, entering its fourth year, offers up to $30,000 in financial aid per recipient for top performing Hoosier students who commit to teaching in Indiana for five or more years after earning their degrees.
Scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, teacher nomination and an interview process, according to a commission news release.
Students are eligible if they graduate in the highest 20% of their high school class or earn a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, according to the release.
To continue receiving the scholarship — awarded in installments of up to $7,500 each year — students must maintain a cumulative 3.0 GPA and complete 30 credit hours per year.
“Hoosier students deserve motivated, quality teachers, and this scholarship is designed to attract just that,” Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers said. “We continue to be encouraged by the commitment of these future educators and look forward to the positive impact they’ll have on their students.”
The scholarship will be awarded to 200 students. Last year, nearly 400 students representing 212 high schools from 82 of Indiana’s 92 counties applied.
College freshmen and sophomores attending Indiana schools are eligible for the Next Generation scholarship. Though, priority will be given to high school applicants, according to the release.
High schools students must be a senior committed to attending an eligible Indiana institution.
Finalists will be selected by Jan. 10, interviewed in Indianapolis on March 14 and notified by April 3.
The scholarship grew from legislation passed with bipartisan support in the 2016 session and comes as an incentive for students to enter the education field as Indiana continues to feel the effects of a statewide teacher shortage.
The majority of the inaugural class of Next Generation Hoosier Educators are on track to graduate in May 2021, according to the CHE. Though, 40 have already become licensed teachers.
The CHE is accepting applicants through Nov. 30, 2019. Interested students can apply by visiting scholartrack.in.gov.