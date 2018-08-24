VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University and the Valparaiso Police Department and are partnering on a course for potential law enforcement candidates.
Police Chief Jeff Balon said he came up with the idea last year of helping candidates get ready for the hiring process.
“Sometimes we get applicants who might be good officers, but they just don’t realize how to prepare for the hiring process,” Balon said.
The course will give insight into what law enforcement is like so the students will see what they would be getting into.
“What I would like to do is kind of educate our applicants a little bit more,” Balon said. Applicants might struggle with physical fitness or the written exam or the interview process.
“If they’re below standards, we’re going to put them on a path to bring their standards up,” he said
The course will also help students run through practice interviews.
“Hopefully, this will enable the applicant to better get their thoughts out in the interview process,” Balon said.
The course is aimed at helping people prepare for law enforcement careers at other agencies, too.
“I think this will benefit the Region,” Balon said.
Instructors from both Valparaiso University and the Valparaiso Police Department will conduct the training. The course is available to all and any potential applicants for law enforcement positions, not just for the Valparaiso Police Department.
The course will be held at Valparaiso University, one class a week, for five weeks, on Wednesday nights, beginning Sept. 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The $290 registration fee for the course includes $40 worth of course materials. This includes a study guide and two online written practice tests.
A limited number of scholarships are available through Valparaiso University based on financial need.
For more information on the course, scholarship opportunities and registration, visit valpo.edu/ce180905.