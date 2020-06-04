WATCH NOW: Bishop Noll celebrates virtual mass, commencement

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Bishop Noll Institute celebrated its Class of 2020 in two virtual events Thursday.

New Diocese of Gary Bishop Robert J. McClory led his first mass for the Hammond Catholic high school after being ordained in the Gary diocese in February.

The mass was livestreamed on social media and posted to the Bishop Noll Institute Facebook page. McClory, Bishop Noll Institute Principal Lorenza Jara Pastrick and others spoke in the school's baccalaureate mass from the Cathedral of Holy Angels in Gary, where graduating students have traditionally met in past years.

McClory said Thursday the last school mass he attended before the spread of the novel coronavirus led to school closures across the state this spring.

"We see a hurting world right now — there is no doubt — I mean a physically hurting world as we still overcoming the after affects of the coronavirus and a spiritually hurting world in terms of injustice and racial tensions and racial injustice that we also know is part of our hurting world right now."

McClory advised graduates to approach today's challenges with a love of God and for their neighbors.