WATCH NOW: Duneland Early Learning HUB opens

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. opened its Early Learning HUB this week, offering a new center where families with children under 5 years old can engage in activities to support their development and strengthen ties with the school community.

The hub is not a preschool program, as caregivers are required to be present while children are participating in events. The center has several areas for play and learning. In the two main rooms, there is a sensory table, reading centers, magnets and several other toys.

“Part of our program is offering families this community,” said Amy Curtis, co-coordinator for the program. “It is really intimidating raising a child. ... It’s nice to have that community to fall back on and reach out to.”

Curtis is a first-time mother herself, with a 3-month old at home. She said it can be helpful to have others to lean on and reach out to, as she is still new to the parenting experience.

The Early Learning HUB is located in Chesterton Middle School. The program’s first event, Trojan Tykes, will be held Feb. 1, with activities for children and the opportunity for parents to questions concerning their children's development.

The center will also offer an early learning emporium Feb. 9. Caregivers can learn tips and receive resources to help support them in raising a child.

To sign up for events, families must first enroll in the Early Learning HUB, which they can do on the school’s website at duneland.k12.in.us/earlylearninghub. The HUB also has book and toy exchanges, as well as office hours for parents.

The HUB will also have a variety of virtual programs, including Trojan Tales and Trojan Tunes. Trojan Tales will feature special guests reading stories, along with follow-up activities. Trojan Tunes will allow children to sing and dance with guest musicians while at home.

The first episode of Trojan Tales is expected to be released this week.

Superintendent Chip Pettit discussed the importance of early childhood learning for development.

“We know a strong pre-K experience for children provides a strong foundation that gives them a leg up in future grades,” Pettit said. He said it is important to ensure students are prepared for kindergarten.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reported in 2016 that enrolling children in early childhood education can improve social and cognitive development. It also estimated savings in health care costs, improvement in health outcomes associated with education, earning gains associated with high school graduation and better jobs and higher earnings for children in these programs.

Although the programming is just starting, co-coordinator Tonia Kitchel said they are already brainstorming new ideas. One major thing they hope to implement is more evening hours, especially to engage parents who may work during the day.

The program also received an Acorn Grant from the Duneland Education Foundation.

