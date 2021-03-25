WATCH NOW: Duneland schools targets $168 million in improvement projects

"That's how we're looking to, from a safety and security standpoint, solve that issue by turning the one of those classrooms into an extended learning area," Pettit said.

The extended learning areas would be created for each grade level and allow for small group instruction, Pettit noted during the tour.

The three elementary schools also will see restrooms relocated and refurbished and appropriate interior renovations, project documents on the district's website show.

Bailly Elementary School also is set to undergo interior renovations.

The plan also calls for a new Newton Yost Elementary School, which would either be built at the school's current site at 100 W. Beam St., or at a new site.

"A new Yost school simply would be designed to maximize learning opportunities for students while continuing to establish equity throughout the districts, meaning the learning opportunities will be consistent in a new Yost school with what we're hoping to renovate in our existing elementaries," Pettit said.