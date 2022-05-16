WATCH NOW: 'Everything has paid off': Purdue University Northwest students graduate

HAMMOND — Nearly 1,000 students at Purdue University Northwest graduated Sunday from the school’s five academic colleges.

PNW conferred 976 degrees in total, with 856 being bachelor’s degrees and 120 being master’s degrees.

For Ana Lopez, commencement was especially important. As a first-generation student, she did not have the same level of support many other students have. At the beginning of college, she felt like she was on her own.

“It's an amazing feeling. It feels like I accomplished something that was not impossible, but much more difficult for a first-generation student,” Lopez said.

She hopes to become a physician assistant and give people who are traditionally underserved in health care access to things they may need. She spoke of her parents, who did not have health insurance, and her desire to help people like them.

Lopez hopes to provide for her family and give them things they normally would never have access to.

“Everything has paid off,” Lopez said. “I am very grateful that PNW helped solidify my (career) decision. I feel like I earned it.”

The ceremony began with remarks from Chancellor Thomas Keon, who thanked everybody in attendance and emphasized how this achievement is more than just for the graduates themselves.

“Graduation is not just a celebration exclusive to those receiving their diploma,” Keon said.

Following Keon’s speech, Alfredo Sori gave a keynote address. Sori is a recently retired division manager of mass electric transportation at Kiewit Corp. who graduated from PNW in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

“Class of 2022, I challenge you to be thoughtful of these characteristics — integrity, respectfulness and courageousness — because I believe they will allow you to live a successful life,” Sori said.

The conferral of degrees was introduced by Malcolm DeKryger from the Purdue University Board of Trustees. Several graduates who earned the highest grade point average in their respective academic colleges were presented with the Chancellor’s Medallion.

Ashley Gerodimos, executive director of the Purdue Northwest Alumni Community, welcomed the Class of 2022 to the alumni community.

“Purdue Northwest is more than just books, bricks and mortar. Its real value is its community of people. So my advice for you is to stay connected,” Gerodimos said.

Oriana White, Student Government Association president, gave a student address in which she highlighted the need to live in the present and enjoy every moment. She asked graduates to look around and said they will likely never be in a space where they are surrounded by so many supporters again.

“Take a moment and reflect. I hope you look back at your time at PNW with pride and overwhelming joy,” White said.

White emphasized the strength of the Class of 2022, as many of them endured several years of learning amid a pandemic and have come out better.

