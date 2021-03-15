WATCH NOW: Gary native, wife donate $4.1M to Rose-Hulman, establish new scholarship for NWI, Chicagoland students

“Linda and Mike share in our commitment to educating the mind, body and soul of each Rose-Hulman student," Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons said in a press release.

"Their past gifts have been transformative for our campus, and this latest generous donation will significantly impact our students as well. This scholarship will provide opportunities for a multitude of students they wouldn’t get anywhere else.”

Six students will receive a scholarship through the Mussallem Scholarship program annually. Along with aid from the college, the scholarships will cover full tuition for four years.

The scholarship also provides stipends to fund international and leadership experiences for the scholars, which could include studying abroad or going on an academically focused international trip led by Rose-Hulman faculty, according to a news release.

“To become leaders in their career fields, tomorrow’s engineers and scientists must have a global perspective in addition to the necessary skills and experiences,” Mike Mussallem said.