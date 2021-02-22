WATCH NOW: Gary students return to in-person learning after nearly a year

"We're very excited that the kids are coming back and hopeful that this will be something positive and other families will see that, and they'll want to return their students as well."

GlenEva Dunham, Gary Teachers Union president and president of the Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said she was nervous about the return, but hadn't heard from educators as of Monday afternoon.

"I'm just being positive. I was a nervous wreck this morning because this is no joke. This stuff is real, and I would hate for one of my teachers to come down with this virus," Dunham said, noting teachers have access to five paid COVID days should they fall ill.

Addressing learning loss

School administrators hope to see more children back in classrooms soon.

"We want the students back quickly. This is not going to be long term for sure," McNulty said. "Our goal is, once we get the 46% in and we get things moving that we, at some point, we'll have another discussion about opening up that survey again, and trying to get more students back to school safely in another wave."

As a mother of 11-year-old twins, McNulty said it's hard to have children learning virtually from home, noting the school district expects to see a learning loss.