WATCH NOW: Gary students return to in-person learning after nearly a year

GARY — For the first time in nearly a year, classrooms in the Gary Community School Corp. were again filled with students Monday, when 46% of the 4,500 students in the district returned to in-person instruction.
The other 54% are continuing virtual learning, with high school students largely remaining at home, though high school seniors returned on Monday, along with special education students.
"So far, we have been pleased with how things are going with re-entry," said Paige McNulty, manager of Gary schools, Monday afternoon. "We thank the parents, students and staff for their patience as we navigate through times no school district has ever experienced."
Live instruction is set to take place on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, while "asynchronous" virtual instruction will be offered on Wednesdays. School buildings will be deep-cleaned that day, the district said in a news release.
Teachers will have a live camera going to instruct students learning from home while teaching those in the classroom simultaneously, McNulty said.
She said Monday's return is reminiscent of August, when students normally head back to school.
This year, however, masked-up students will be welcomed into buildings by having their temperature checked, sanitizing their hands and exercising social distancing, instead of the normal high-fives and congregating they are used to.
Students also have been assigned numbers, which will determine where they sit on the bus, in classrooms and the cafeteria.
Ahead of students returning to classrooms, air purifiers were installed, shields were erected around student and staff desks, dots were placed on the floor to guide social distancing and every other bathroom stall was marked off.
Water fountains were turned off — students will receive two water bottles per day — and breakfast and lunch will be prepackaged.
The safety measures, McNulty said, were put in place after conversations with administrators and the Gary Teachers Union and follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A safe return
The school district is one of the few in the Region that had yet to return to in-person learning during the 2020-2021 academic year.
While many Northwest Indiana schools have returned, McNulty said it's not fair to compare the Gary school corporation to other area districts.
"We had very high positivity rates in our communities. We needed to look at that, and we need to be mindful of that, so that we can make sure that we were able to open safely," McNulty said, noting the average age of a Gary Community School Corp. teacher is 59.
"We also need to listen to our community. So we did several surveys to our families and to our staff members, and they weren't comfortable coming back."
The 2020-2021 academic year has taught the district how to be flexible, McNulty said.
"I think that the other thing it has done, it has pulled us together as a community because we've had a lot of people from the community that have reached out to offer help and services and partnerships with us," the school leader added.
McNulty later added in the news release the district looks forward to when all students can go back to in-person instruction.
"We will continue to watch the COVID-19 numbers, and inform our families of any changes in operation as they occur," she said.
Kim Bradley, the district's chief academic officer, added educators also have become more savvy with technology.
"This situation has caused us to have to really learn those (online) platforms and understand how to teach virtually and still reach the students and engage them," Bradley said. "Our teachers have done a good job of that."
Ahead of students returning to buildings, Bradley said the district sent families care packages with a mask, thermometer and hand sanitizer.
"We've done a lot to ensure the safety of our staff and our students, and we're excited about having those children back in the building," Bradley said.
"We're very excited that the kids are coming back and hopeful that this will be something positive and other families will see that, and they'll want to return their students as well."
GlenEva Dunham, Gary Teachers Union president and president of the Indiana chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, said she was nervous about the return, but hadn't heard from educators as of Monday afternoon.
"I'm just being positive. I was a nervous wreck this morning because this is no joke. This stuff is real, and I would hate for one of my teachers to come down with this virus," Dunham said, noting teachers have access to five paid COVID days should they fall ill.
Addressing learning loss
School administrators hope to see more children back in classrooms soon.
"We want the students back quickly. This is not going to be long term for sure," McNulty said. "Our goal is, once we get the 46% in and we get things moving that we, at some point, we'll have another discussion about opening up that survey again, and trying to get more students back to school safely in another wave."
As a mother of 11-year-old twins, McNulty said it's hard to have children learning virtually from home, noting the school district expects to see a learning loss.
"We obviously know that our teachers have been working really hard during this virtual learning experience, and so have our students and our parents. But nothing replaces being in front of your teacher," she said.
A recent report from McKinsey & Company estimates, on average, students across the U.S. will likely to lose five to nine months of learning by the end of this school year.
To help address the learning gap, the district is launching an in-person, six-week long summer school program, McNulty said.
"It'll be a STEM-based summer school program where they can do some intervention and remediation of skills. We're going to offer that again in the fall," she said.
The district has yet to determine the start and end dates of the program, the school leader added.
For updates on the district's reentry, visit garyschools.org, or follow the Gary Community School Corp. on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.