WATCH NOW: Gary's historic Roosevelt school graduates its final senior class

GARY — Seniors of Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy have pushed through extended school closures, relocation and now a global pandemic.

But, Friday was a day of celebration.

In an hourlong virtual commencement ceremony, Gary Roosevelt High School graduated its final class of seniors after learning earlier this spring the 2019-20 academic year would be the historic high school's last.

"Over the years here at Theodore Roosevelt, we have been through the storm, with the closing of the building, learning in improvised classrooms, and now with the worldwide pandemic that has caused us to begin learning from home and perhaps the next civil rights movement on the rise," Roosevelt valedictorian Chloe' Coleman said in her virtual address Friday. "Despite the chaos that surrounds us, I couldn't be more proud of everyone that is here with me on this beautiful occasion."

Roosevelt's academic services provider, EdisonLearning, announced plans to withdrawal from its agreement with facilities provider Gary Community School Corp. this spring, effectively sealing the fate on the city's first and only high school built exclusively for African American students.

The school celebrated its last senior class in a Friday afternoon Zoom call livestreamed on Facebook.