WATCH NOW: Gary's historic Roosevelt school graduates its final senior class

GARY — Seniors of Theodore Roosevelt College and Career Academy have pushed through extended school closures, relocation and now a global pandemic.
But, Friday was a day of celebration.
In an hourlong virtual commencement ceremony, Gary Roosevelt High School graduated its final class of seniors after learning earlier this spring the 2019-20 academic year would be the historic high school's last.
"Over the years here at Theodore Roosevelt, we have been through the storm, with the closing of the building, learning in improvised classrooms, and now with the worldwide pandemic that has caused us to begin learning from home and perhaps the next civil rights movement on the rise," Roosevelt valedictorian Chloe' Coleman said in her virtual address Friday. "Despite the chaos that surrounds us, I couldn't be more proud of everyone that is here with me on this beautiful occasion."
Roosevelt's academic services provider, EdisonLearning, announced plans to withdrawal from its agreement with facilities provider Gary Community School Corp. this spring, effectively sealing the fate on the city's first and only high school built exclusively for African American students.
The school celebrated its last senior class in a Friday afternoon Zoom call livestreamed on Facebook.
Roosevelt Principal Joshua Batchelor read names of each graduating student to cheers from students and their families joining in from home. Each student's photo and diploma was shared in the video, and students were invited to a drive-thru diploma conferral celebration later that afternoon at Gary's Lake Etta County Park.
"Our senior class has persevered so much this year and has demonstrated an immense amount of resilience, tenacity and grit," said the school's superintendent, Marshall Emerson. "We should all be impressed and humbled by them. Their journey has been more than just unique, it has been trailblazing and amazing."
More than 20 alumni — including former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, a 1978 graduate; Gary Campbell, a 1984 graduate and son of former athletic director and Hall of Fame coach John Campbell; and Carlos Floyd, a 1991 graduate and member of Roosevelt's 1991 state champion basketball team — shared their best wishes for Roosevelt's 33 graduating students in submitted video clips.
"At 99 years young, I would like to congratulate the last 'Velt graduating class, the Class of 2020" said Henry Links, who graduated from Roosevelt in 1939. "Dream big and never stop following your dream."
Of Roosevelt's 33 seniors, 18 plan to pursue higher education at schools including Butler University, Ball State University, Indiana University, Purdue University and others.
Charlotte Wright, a former Roosevelt principal graduating students between the years 2004 and 2009, praised the graduates for their academic strengths, leading the once failing school to improve to earn its first A school accountability grade in 2018.
"Class of 2020, you are a class act — one that will be hard to follow," Wright said.
The alumni praised the Class of 2020 for its perseverance through a year of adversity, inviting those students to take pride in their new role as Roosevelt alumni.
"You guys are special because you all have encountered and endured some things that no other class in the history has encountered," 2002 graduate Carl Weatherspoon Jr. told students. "Keep your head up and remember the 'Velt never melts."
