WATCH NOW: Hammond schools to return to in-person learning April 6

Buck later added: "We've been out all year — we're talking about eight weeks. I understand it's tough on parents. I understand their situation, but eight weeks versus a big pandemic spread — I don’t think that balances out well. I think we should just sit the eight weeks out. I think that's the safest way to do it."

Others agreed with Buck's statement, with one emailer noting remaining virtual would be in the best interest of the district.

Few students opt in

Superintendent Scott Miller echoed sentiments he shared during a March 9 public work session, noting the district isn't forcing students to come back.

"Any parent that wants to keep their child on full-time e-learning for the remainder of the school year is more than welcome to do that," Miller said.

"One of the persons who was up here mentioned that at a certain school there wasn't space, but it's only around 25% to 30% of students that are coming back. So when you look at that percentage, you actually can social distance an appropriate amount of space."

Miller said parents who want their students to return to in-person learning, but didn't fill out the district's January survey, will have the opportunity to fill out a new survey and will be put on a wait list.