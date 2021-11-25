WATCH NOW: Hoosier teachers want right to collectively bargain school working conditions

He explained that during the period where working conditions have been excluded from collective bargaining there's been an increase in the number of students crammed into each classroom, and teachers have seen their reserved preparation periods disappear.

Gambill said that's not how Hoosiers want their schools to operate. He said an ISTA survey of Indiana adults found 8 in 10 favor expanding teacher collective bargaining rights to include working conditions.

"It's overwhelmingly clear Hoosiers believe educators should be able to negotiate as a group for working conditions to improve learning conditions," Gambill said. "Hoosiers believe teachers should be able to stand together for their students."

Gambill said there's no question collective bargaining works as ISTA has leveraged federal assistance to the state and local school corporations to raise the starting wage of Indiana teachers to a minimum of $40,000 a year in 212 districts, up from 79 last year.

"It is important, now more than ever, to retain our current teachers. And one of the best ways to do this is by providing them professional pay," Gambill said. "More work is needed. But clearly we are making good progress."