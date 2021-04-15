WATCH NOW: Hundreds receive vaccine at Purdue Northwest clinic

HAMMOND — Eva Parrish got to see her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, for the first time in months Wednesday.

The sisters reunited at a vaccine clinic at Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus after Parrish received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which Vasquez administered.

"I didn't feel it at all," Parrish said after her shot, which took seconds.

The two embraced and exchanged, "I love you's," before waiting the required 15 minutes to check for side effects from the vaccine.

"Well, I wasn't planning on getting the vaccine today, but my sister said where she was at and that they were free, so we came down to get it," said Parrish, whose husband, Matt, also was vaccinated.

Parrish said she was on the fence about getting vaccinated, but she wasn't scared.

"I think it's all of us. It's new," said Vasquez, a registered nurse who is completing her master's degree in nursing.

"The information is all over the place. I think one thing in being the medical field, and I'm sure other families feel the same way, is that you have to lead by example. You have to know it's safe. You show them it's safe, and then they trust you."