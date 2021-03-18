WATCH NOW: 'It's our lucky day': 300 Valparaiso staff line up for COVID-19 vaccine

"So when this happened — I get to see them by May and his birthday so now they'll come. ... Plus now, I can hug my kids whenever I want, whenever they need a hug; when they're crying. It means a lot more than I think people realize."

Wilcoxson recalled Wednesday she cried when she got the email about the school district's vaccine clinic, and noted if she "didn't have a bum knee, I would be doing flips," after receiving her first dose.

The shot itself, Wilcoxson said, didn't hurt at all, and it should be noted the seven-year teacher is "petrified of needles."

Second dose coming

Custodian Anthony Norwood also got his first dose of the vaccine Wednesday.

"I was nervous last night, I couldn't sleep. It took me forever. I don't even think I slept last night; just trying to really make up my mind," Norwood said.

"Even at the last minute, you have second thoughts. But when I finally closed my eyes, I felt like I made a good decision. I was determined to come because I see how it's tearing up our country."

Since the onset of the pandemic, Norwood said his job has changed "drastically," with the need for additional sanitation throughout school buildings.