WATCH NOW: Ivy Tech snags $1.2 million to help get students to the 'Finish Line'

GARY — Ivy Tech Community College Lake County is receiving $1.2 million in community project funding thanks to support from U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan.

The $1.2 million will support the “To the Finish Line” initiative, designed to help with student retention and increase the employment of graduates within in-demand industries.

Mrvan said that throughout his 15-year career, he has tried to remove every obstacle and allow people to excel. This is one part of his goal to eliminate barriers in education and in careers.

“When you use federal resources to move people’s lives, you are truly making a difference,” Mrvan said.

He emphasized that fixing the economy and getting people back into the workforce means eliminating obstacles. The initiative can instill hope and help people facing financial hardships or who are struggling.

“We can find those candidates who are waiting for someone to say they can do this, and we can help them,” Mrvan said.

Ivy Tech Lake County Chancellor Louie Gonzalez discussed a personal story in which he met a student who was going to have to drop out of her studies due to the financial impact of a flat tire. He paid for it and she went on to finish the semester and graduate.

“We lose a lot of those students. How many of those students do we miss?” Gonzalez said.

To the Finish Line will establish a community care team composed of an academic accountability partner, who will address success and troubleshoot challenges, a success coach and a career coach. It will also establish a crisis mitigation fund for emergency situations students face.

It will provide tuition support to students who earn slightly too much for federal or state aid. Students will have access to laptops and classroom supplies as well. There will also be expansions to the welding program.

“This is going to make a necessary bridge between Ivy Tech Lake County Campus, Goodwill Industries, Urban League of Northwest Indiana, Salvation Army of Lake County and North Township Trustee's Office,” Gonzalez said. This will allow the school to serve students beyond the classroom, and it aligns with the strategic plan.

Vanessa Allen-McCloud, president and CEO of Urban League of Northwest Indiana, emphasized how these organizations will be crucial to supporting students. McCloud initially did not go to college and get higher education until her mid-20s.

She said that without support like this initiative, she would not have made it.

“It’s all about helping and giving. We are going to do whatever we can to help. My job is 24/7. People are calling because they need help, so we need to make sure we can get them to the finish line,” Allen-McCloud said.

