WATCH NOW: Ivy Tech Valparaiso opens new cybersecurity lab

Growth in the cybersecurity field is driven by the increasing threat of cyber attacks. In 2021, three major hospital systems in Indiana were hit with ransomware attacks, according to Mosley-Romero. The attackers aren't just targeting medical documents and records, Mosley-Romero said.

"They're going for the bedside equipment," Mosley-Romero said. "They are specifically looking to make the most damage and hurt the most people."

From guarding a government agency to protecting a small business's finances, cybersecurity professionals are often the last line of defense Mosley-Romero said.

The lab will also be open to the community, training both high school students interested in cybersecurity careers and police officers working to track down cyber crime. Representatives from the Porter County Sheriff's Officer attended the ribbon-cutting as Ivy Tech plans on working with local law enforcement to address one of the most pressing cyber crime issues — child exploitation. Mrvan said the new lab represents an "opportunity to protect children in the most vulnerable populations."

As cyber attacks become more frequent and more advanced, cybersecurity needs to be viewed as a necessity not something that is "nice to have," Mosley-Romero said.