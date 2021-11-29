WATCH NOW: Ivy Tech Valparaiso opens new cybersecurity lab

VALPARAISO — A ransomware attack occurs roughly every 11 seconds, a problem Ivy Tech Valparaiso hopes to address by training the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.
Lawrence De Rozairo, a second-year student at Ivy Tech, became interested in cybersecurity after working in IT for almost three years and seeing the need for online protection.
"All the ways that it's possible for attacks to happen, that's what makes it interesting for me," said De Rozairo, who also enjoys "playing with the equipment ... the actual logging and backtracking of what happened."
A crowd comprised of educators, students, cybersecurity professionals and U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, gathered at the Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus Monday morning to cut the ribbon on a cybersecurity teaching lab.
Called the Cyber Security Operations Center and Awareness Lab, the space gives students the chance to run through cybersecurity scenarios in real time. The lab, funded entirely through donations, will use the cloud to access a wide range of training modules and scenarios provided by the cyber education company, Cyberbit. Before the lab was created, professors had to create scenarios for students, Cyber Security Program Chair Rami Salahieh said.
Cybersecurity professionals need to be proactive and creative, somebody with "detective skills," Chetrice Mosley-Romero, cybersecurity program manager for the state of Indiana, said. The best way to establish the necessary skills is to place students in real-world situations, Mosley-Romero said.
"When you see a firefighter go into a burning building, you really, really hope that's not the first time they're ever dealing with fire," Mosley-Romero said.
Michael Colvin, president of Ivy Tech's cybersecurity student group, the Cyber Gladiators, called the new lab a "cyber playground," adding that the pre-made scenarios provide students with a comprehensive yet simple experience.
"We don't tell you the attack, because attackers don't call you," Cyberbit Trainer Wayne Pruitt said. "Students find the attack and then respond to it. ... It's not a game."
Ivy Tech started its cybersecurity program six years ago because there was a "need for it," Salahieh said. Today, cybersecurity and information assurance is the 14th-most popular program at Ivy Tech, out of about 70. For the past four years, the school has been working to create the lab to engage even more students, Salahieh said.
Aco Sikoski, Ivy Tech president, said there is "a deficit in cybersecurity talent in the United States." The information security field is predicted to grow 33% over the next decade, which is much faster than average. According to Cyber Seek, in Indiana there are currently 6,064 cybersecurity job openings. In the country as a whole there are 597,767.
Growth in the cybersecurity field is driven by the increasing threat of cyber attacks. In 2021, three major hospital systems in Indiana were hit with ransomware attacks, according to Mosley-Romero. The attackers aren't just targeting medical documents and records, Mosley-Romero said.
"They're going for the bedside equipment," Mosley-Romero said. "They are specifically looking to make the most damage and hurt the most people."
From guarding a government agency to protecting a small business's finances, cybersecurity professionals are often the last line of defense Mosley-Romero said.
The lab will also be open to the community, training both high school students interested in cybersecurity careers and police officers working to track down cyber crime. Representatives from the Porter County Sheriff's Officer attended the ribbon-cutting as Ivy Tech plans on working with local law enforcement to address one of the most pressing cyber crime issues — child exploitation. Mrvan said the new lab represents an "opportunity to protect children in the most vulnerable populations."
As cyber attacks become more frequent and more advanced, cybersecurity needs to be viewed as a necessity not something that is "nice to have," Mosley-Romero said.
"We are all intertwined. ... our area in cybersecurity is every single keyboard in the world," Mosley-Romero said adding that facilities like Ivy Tech's new lab are "important to offer our students so we don't send them into the fire with no previous training, because their hands on the keyboard could be the difference between saving a life on life support or saving a water utility from poisoning a community."