WATCH NOW: Lowell schools' trades building to see expansion during upcoming academic year

LOWELL — The Red Devil Trades building is set to get a $1.55 million makeover by December.

During a recent Tri-Creek School Corp. board meeting, the district unveiled expansion plans for the building, which houses various trade programs.

The project is set to more than double the building's current size by adding 17,000 square feet, said Dana Bogathy, the district's business manager.

The expansion will create more space for the high school's dual-credit welding program, which is "busting at the seams," as well as the auto and machining programs and room for future growth, Bogathy said.

The trade center was built three years ago, and has since seen an increased demand from students, Bogathy told The Times, noting the district had to hire another welding teacher last year because 80 students were wait listed for the program.

"We even tried a zero period before school. We had kids coming to welding at 6 a.m. ... It's really expanded a lot. We saw a need for it," Bogathy said. "It's one of the only welding centers in the area."

Sixteen welding bays will be added to the trade center, doubling the building's current capacity, Bogathy said.